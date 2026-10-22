Russia Accuses US Of Hindering Its Participation in G20 Meetings
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Atlanta, Georgia, but has raised concerns over US actions that could complicate its attendance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia had submitted the names of its delegation to US authorities nearly two months earlier. However, Moscow was informed overnight that the listed officials had not received the necessary logistical assistance and confirmation.
"We have been and are continuing to prepare, and our experts are actively working on this," she stressed.
Zakharova described the upcoming meeting as "an important preparatory event" ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Doral, Florida, near Miami. Discussions are expected to cover major challenges facing the global economy, including food supplies, energy security and international supply chains.
Despite Russia’s preparations, the spokeswoman said Moscow had identified developments that could undermine its ability to participate fully.
"We are observing, to put it mildly, concerning trends that could prevent this scenario from being realized," she said.
Zakharova insisted that Russia had fulfilled all the administrative requirements for its delegation and rejected suggestions that the problem resulted from missing documentation.
"There is no question of us having failed to submit something, complete some paperwork, or provide something to someone," she stressed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said that no decision had been reached on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would personally attend the leaders’ summit in Doral. US President Donald Trump has said he would welcome Putin’s participation.
Russia Seeks Clarification On Kazakhstan’s New Entry Permit Rules
Zakharova also addressed Kazakhstan’s planned changes to its entry procedures, saying Moscow expects further explanations about the new permit requirements, which will affect citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.
"We respect, of course, the republic’s sovereign right to improve its national migration legislation," she said.
However, she stressed that Russia wants clarification on how the new rules will operate alongside existing international commitments, including agreements under the EAEU and other regional migration arrangements.
According to Zakharova, additional information would help ensure that citizens are informed in advance and that travel, employment, commercial cooperation and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries can continue smoothly.
The Kazakh government has approved a system requiring Russian citizens and nationals of other visa-exempt countries to obtain electronic entry permits beginning July 1, 2027. The permits will be issued free of charge and must be requested online at least 72 hours before travelers cross the border.
During the transitional period, from November 2026 until July 1, 2027, travelers will not be refused entry solely because they lack a permit. Border officials will instead inform them of the upcoming requirement. From July 1, 2027, obtaining the electronic authorization will become compulsory.
Zakharova Questions Poland And Lithuania Over Ukrainian Drone Incident
The Russian spokeswoman also questioned how Poland and Lithuania would respond to a Ukrainian drone that entered their territory, saying Moscow was waiting for official reactions from Warsaw and Vilnius.
In a sarcastic response, Zakharova outlined several possible measures the two countries could take against Kyiv, including shutting diplomatic missions, expelling Ukrainian diplomats, summoning Ukrainian ambassadors to receive formal protests or introducing sanctions against Ukraine.
“We proceed from the fact that simply closing the Ukrainian House here, of course, will not do," she said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had previously called on Ukrainian authorities to explain how a drone originating from Ukraine crossed Polish territory before eventually exploding in Lithuania.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said on Oct. 18 that the drone, which prompted an air alert, had been involved in Ukraine’s attack on St. Petersburg. Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said the aircraft had departed from Ukrainian territory and was carrying explosives.
Warsaw and Vilnius have presented differing accounts of the drone’s route before it crashed in northern Lithuania. Lithuanian officials maintain that the aircraft was Ukrainian and had participated in the operation against St. Petersburg before Russian electronic warfare systems diverted it toward Lithuania.
According to the Lithuanian military, the drone entered Lithuanian airspace from Poland. Polish media, however, reported that it had taken off from Lithuanian territory, approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Polish border.
The differing accounts have left questions surrounding the drone’s flight path unresolved, as Russia calls for responses from the two NATO members over the incident.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia had submitted the names of its delegation to US authorities nearly two months earlier. However, Moscow was informed overnight that the listed officials had not received the necessary logistical assistance and confirmation.
"We have been and are continuing to prepare, and our experts are actively working on this," she stressed.
Zakharova described the upcoming meeting as "an important preparatory event" ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Doral, Florida, near Miami. Discussions are expected to cover major challenges facing the global economy, including food supplies, energy security and international supply chains.
Despite Russia’s preparations, the spokeswoman said Moscow had identified developments that could undermine its ability to participate fully.
"We are observing, to put it mildly, concerning trends that could prevent this scenario from being realized," she said.
Zakharova insisted that Russia had fulfilled all the administrative requirements for its delegation and rejected suggestions that the problem resulted from missing documentation.
"There is no question of us having failed to submit something, complete some paperwork, or provide something to someone," she stressed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said that no decision had been reached on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would personally attend the leaders’ summit in Doral. US President Donald Trump has said he would welcome Putin’s participation.
Russia Seeks Clarification On Kazakhstan’s New Entry Permit Rules
Zakharova also addressed Kazakhstan’s planned changes to its entry procedures, saying Moscow expects further explanations about the new permit requirements, which will affect citizens of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.
"We respect, of course, the republic’s sovereign right to improve its national migration legislation," she said.
However, she stressed that Russia wants clarification on how the new rules will operate alongside existing international commitments, including agreements under the EAEU and other regional migration arrangements.
According to Zakharova, additional information would help ensure that citizens are informed in advance and that travel, employment, commercial cooperation and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries can continue smoothly.
The Kazakh government has approved a system requiring Russian citizens and nationals of other visa-exempt countries to obtain electronic entry permits beginning July 1, 2027. The permits will be issued free of charge and must be requested online at least 72 hours before travelers cross the border.
During the transitional period, from November 2026 until July 1, 2027, travelers will not be refused entry solely because they lack a permit. Border officials will instead inform them of the upcoming requirement. From July 1, 2027, obtaining the electronic authorization will become compulsory.
Zakharova Questions Poland And Lithuania Over Ukrainian Drone Incident
The Russian spokeswoman also questioned how Poland and Lithuania would respond to a Ukrainian drone that entered their territory, saying Moscow was waiting for official reactions from Warsaw and Vilnius.
In a sarcastic response, Zakharova outlined several possible measures the two countries could take against Kyiv, including shutting diplomatic missions, expelling Ukrainian diplomats, summoning Ukrainian ambassadors to receive formal protests or introducing sanctions against Ukraine.
“We proceed from the fact that simply closing the Ukrainian House here, of course, will not do," she said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had previously called on Ukrainian authorities to explain how a drone originating from Ukraine crossed Polish territory before eventually exploding in Lithuania.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said on Oct. 18 that the drone, which prompted an air alert, had been involved in Ukraine’s attack on St. Petersburg. Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said the aircraft had departed from Ukrainian territory and was carrying explosives.
Warsaw and Vilnius have presented differing accounts of the drone’s route before it crashed in northern Lithuania. Lithuanian officials maintain that the aircraft was Ukrainian and had participated in the operation against St. Petersburg before Russian electronic warfare systems diverted it toward Lithuania.
According to the Lithuanian military, the drone entered Lithuanian airspace from Poland. Polish media, however, reported that it had taken off from Lithuanian territory, approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Polish border.
The differing accounts have left questions surrounding the drone’s flight path unresolved, as Russia calls for responses from the two NATO members over the incident.
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