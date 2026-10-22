Vivaan Dave Clinches Double Gold At Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Fourteen-year-old table tennis player Vivaan Dave, who is part of Adani Sportsline's“Garv Hai” athlete roster, clinched titles in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories at the Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships 2026, held in Gandhidham from October 16 to 20, adding another milestone to his growing career.

Competing against older opponents, Vivaan demonstrated his ability to perform beyond his age group to secure the double gold. He was previously ranked No. 2 in India in the Under-15 category and has continued to build on his performances across domestic and international competitions.

Earlier this year, Vivaan won gold in the Under-17 category at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Kanpur. On the international circuit, he secured silver in the Under-15 category at the WTT Youth Contender in Ulaanbaatar before claiming bronze in the same category at the WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent.

His achievements also include a double-gold performance at the UTT 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships in 2025, where he won the Under-15 individual and team titles.

Having started playing table tennis at the age of five, Vivaan has set his sights on representing India at the Olympics and winning gold for the country. Through its“Garv Hai” initiative, Adani Sportsline supports his development by providing table tennis kits and equipment and facilitating travel to competitions, enabling him to focus on training and performance. He has been associated with the initiative since August 1, 2026.

Reflecting on his latest achievement and the support he has received, Vivaan said,“Winning gold in both the U17 and U19 categories at the state championships is a proud moment for me. I was playing against older and more experienced players, so every match was a good test and I learned a lot from it. I started playing table tennis when I was five, and my dream has always been to play for India at the Olympics and win a gold medal for my country. Adani Sportsline has helped me with sourcing my kit, equipment and facilitating my travel, this allows me to focus completely on my training and performance,”

Vivaan will next compete at the WTT Youth Contender Chennai, scheduled from October 23 to 26, before turning his attention to the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Punjab later this year.