UAE Envoy Lana Nusseibeh Enters Race for UN Secretary-General
(MENAFN) Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State and envoy to the UN and EU, declared her candidacy for UN secretary-general Wednesday, following a formal nomination from the UAE.
“I have spent much of my professional life working in and around the United Nations, and I have seen first-hand what determined diplomacy can achieve,” Nusseibeh said in a statement.
“But I have also seen the cost when diplomacy falls short. When the distance between what we promise and what we deliver grows, trust erodes, and so does our ability to act,” she added.
Nusseibeh has stepped away from her government post on a leave of absence to concentrate on her bid.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan submitted the nomination in a letter addressed to the presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, according to press reports.
The move follows six rounds of Security Council voting that failed to yield a candidate acceptable to all five permanent members: the US, Russia, China, the UK and France. The council’s most recent straw poll took place Oct. 16 as part of the selection of a successor to Antonio Guterres, whose second term expires Dec. 31.
“I have spent much of my professional life working in and around the United Nations, and I have seen first-hand what determined diplomacy can achieve,” Nusseibeh said in a statement.
“But I have also seen the cost when diplomacy falls short. When the distance between what we promise and what we deliver grows, trust erodes, and so does our ability to act,” she added.
Nusseibeh has stepped away from her government post on a leave of absence to concentrate on her bid.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan submitted the nomination in a letter addressed to the presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, according to press reports.
The move follows six rounds of Security Council voting that failed to yield a candidate acceptable to all five permanent members: the US, Russia, China, the UK and France. The council’s most recent straw poll took place Oct. 16 as part of the selection of a successor to Antonio Guterres, whose second term expires Dec. 31.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment