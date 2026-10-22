Ebola Surges: 75.8 Percent of DRC Zones Still Active, Cases Near 10,000
(MENAFN) Ebola is still spreading in more than three-quarters of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s affected health zones, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Africa regional office warned in a situation report issued Wednesday. The cumulative caseload is approaching 10,000 since the outbreak began in May.
Confirmed infections in Congo have topped 9,600, and 4,646 people have died since the outbreak was declared, according to WHO figures. The disease, driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has reached eight provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South-Ubangi and North Ubangi.
Of the 66 health zones hit so far, 50 (75.8%) logged at least one new confirmed case in the latest 21-day window. Ituri still carries the heaviest burden, with 72.7% of all confirmed cases, while North Kivu and Haut-Uele continue to see substantial transmission.
The report said the seven-day moving average is edging upward, a sign that transmission may be intensifying again.
WHO described the outbreak as growing more difficult to contain. A cluster of cases tied to an imported index case in Kenya is expanding, and a case has now been confirmed in Nigeria. Kenya reported another infection Tuesday, raising its total to nine.
The report pointed to the outbreak’s widening international reach and mounting complexity. In Congo, worsening insecurity, displaced populations and restricted humanitarian access threaten to further erode surveillance and response operations.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged global solidarity after Nigeria confirmed a case in a patient in the capital, Abuja. Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the response requires immediate, flexible financing, medical supplies, diagnostics, trained responders and stronger community-based surveillance.
Africa CDC will convene a high-level virtual meeting of African health ministers on Oct. 28. The aim is to assess the situation, tighten cross-border coordination, speed up support to affected countries and strengthen preparedness across the continent.
“Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership,” Kaseya said.
Confirmed infections in Congo have topped 9,600, and 4,646 people have died since the outbreak was declared, according to WHO figures. The disease, driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, has reached eight provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South-Ubangi and North Ubangi.
Of the 66 health zones hit so far, 50 (75.8%) logged at least one new confirmed case in the latest 21-day window. Ituri still carries the heaviest burden, with 72.7% of all confirmed cases, while North Kivu and Haut-Uele continue to see substantial transmission.
The report said the seven-day moving average is edging upward, a sign that transmission may be intensifying again.
WHO described the outbreak as growing more difficult to contain. A cluster of cases tied to an imported index case in Kenya is expanding, and a case has now been confirmed in Nigeria. Kenya reported another infection Tuesday, raising its total to nine.
The report pointed to the outbreak’s widening international reach and mounting complexity. In Congo, worsening insecurity, displaced populations and restricted humanitarian access threaten to further erode surveillance and response operations.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged global solidarity after Nigeria confirmed a case in a patient in the capital, Abuja. Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the response requires immediate, flexible financing, medical supplies, diagnostics, trained responders and stronger community-based surveillance.
Africa CDC will convene a high-level virtual meeting of African health ministers on Oct. 28. The aim is to assess the situation, tighten cross-border coordination, speed up support to affected countries and strengthen preparedness across the continent.
“Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership,” Kaseya said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment