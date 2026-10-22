Israeli Attacks Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed three Palestinians and wounded several others on Wednesday, while a ten-year-old child died from injuries sustained in an earlier strike, according to medical sources.
The latest deaths and injuries were reported despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Palestinian authorities say Israeli violations of the truce have continued, resulting in further casualties across the territory.
Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded, including one person in critical condition, when an Israeli drone struck an electric bicycle near al-Sinaa Street in western Gaza City, a medical source said.
Witnesses reported that the attack took place near the al-Sinaa intersection, killing the bicycle’s rider and another person passing nearby. The surrounding area is densely populated, with tents housing displaced Palestinians situated close to the location of the strike.
In southern Gaza, Israeli army gunfire wounded a woman near Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.
Earlier on Wednesday, a separate Israeli drone attack in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, killed Ramadan Mohammed Abu Shahada and injured another Palestinian, a medical source reported.
Meanwhile, ten-year-old Abdul Rahman Khalil Awad died from wounds he had suffered two days earlier during an Israeli strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.
Israeli naval vessels also opened machine-gun fire off the coast of Gaza City on Wednesday morning, disrupting Palestinian fishing activities, witnesses said. Additional reports indicated intermittent gunfire and artillery shelling in eastern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, areas under Israeli military control.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to the figures provided. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory.
The latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured another 5,486 since the agreement came into effect.
The latest deaths and injuries were reported despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Palestinian authorities say Israeli violations of the truce have continued, resulting in further casualties across the territory.
Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded, including one person in critical condition, when an Israeli drone struck an electric bicycle near al-Sinaa Street in western Gaza City, a medical source said.
Witnesses reported that the attack took place near the al-Sinaa intersection, killing the bicycle’s rider and another person passing nearby. The surrounding area is densely populated, with tents housing displaced Palestinians situated close to the location of the strike.
In southern Gaza, Israeli army gunfire wounded a woman near Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.
Earlier on Wednesday, a separate Israeli drone attack in the al-Mawasi area of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, killed Ramadan Mohammed Abu Shahada and injured another Palestinian, a medical source reported.
Meanwhile, ten-year-old Abdul Rahman Khalil Awad died from wounds he had suffered two days earlier during an Israeli strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.
Israeli naval vessels also opened machine-gun fire off the coast of Gaza City on Wednesday morning, disrupting Palestinian fishing activities, witnesses said. Additional reports indicated intermittent gunfire and artillery shelling in eastern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, areas under Israeli military control.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to the figures provided. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory.
The latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured another 5,486 since the agreement came into effect.
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