Qatar, France Demand Gaza Pullout, Halt to West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Qatar and France pressed Wednesday for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza under agreed ceasefire terms and an end to Israeli settlement policies in the occupied West Bank, while urging a diplomatic path to defuse tensions involving Iran.
The positions were set out in a joint statement released by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry after talks in Doha between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron, held during Macron’s Gulf tour.
Palestinian Territories
Both governments restated their opposition to any annexation of the occupied West Bank and demanded an end to settlement policies and settler violence. They stressed that the Gaza ceasefire must be implemented in full, including the pullback of Israeli forces under agreed arrangements and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. They also renewed backing for a two-state solution and for Palestinian elections.
Iran and the Strait of Hormuz
Qatar and France condemned Iranian military attacks on countries in the region and called for a diplomatic settlement that guarantees the exclusively peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program. They also urged the restoration of unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, without fees. France praised Qatar’s mediation efforts to ease regional tensions.
Lebanon and Syria
On Lebanon, the two countries endorsed full implementation of the tripartite framework agreement to restore Lebanese sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and secure a complete Israeli withdrawal. They cautioned against a security vacuum once the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission ends, and called for continued international support for Lebanese authorities and armed forces.
On Syria, both said they stand ready to jointly back stabilization and economic recovery projects in coordination with Syrian authorities.
Bilateral Ties
Beyond regional files, Qatar and France agreed to broaden defense, security and economic cooperation.
Macron’s tour, which also took in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was aimed at strengthening strategic and economic partnerships and supporting efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The positions were set out in a joint statement released by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry after talks in Doha between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron, held during Macron’s Gulf tour.
Palestinian Territories
Both governments restated their opposition to any annexation of the occupied West Bank and demanded an end to settlement policies and settler violence. They stressed that the Gaza ceasefire must be implemented in full, including the pullback of Israeli forces under agreed arrangements and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. They also renewed backing for a two-state solution and for Palestinian elections.
Iran and the Strait of Hormuz
Qatar and France condemned Iranian military attacks on countries in the region and called for a diplomatic settlement that guarantees the exclusively peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program. They also urged the restoration of unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, without fees. France praised Qatar’s mediation efforts to ease regional tensions.
Lebanon and Syria
On Lebanon, the two countries endorsed full implementation of the tripartite framework agreement to restore Lebanese sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and secure a complete Israeli withdrawal. They cautioned against a security vacuum once the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission ends, and called for continued international support for Lebanese authorities and armed forces.
On Syria, both said they stand ready to jointly back stabilization and economic recovery projects in coordination with Syrian authorities.
Bilateral Ties
Beyond regional files, Qatar and France agreed to broaden defense, security and economic cooperation.
Macron’s tour, which also took in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was aimed at strengthening strategic and economic partnerships and supporting efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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