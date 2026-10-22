A Breakthrough In Hanmi Life Sciences, Geneakg® Sets A New Global Benchmark In Anti-Aging With Proprietary Patented Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging industry is undergoing a profound transformation. IEONA GeneAKG®, developed by the Hanmi Life Sciences team under NEXTEYE Group (Stock Code: 137940.KQ), is pioneering a shift from single-ingredient supplementation to systematic metabolic intervention through its world-first patented technology, three-dimensional synergistic formulation, and exclusive gender-specific solutions.









A World-First Milestone in Anti-Aging Innovation

As we age, mitochondrial function declines, reducing cellular energy metabolism efficiency. Alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG), a key intermediate in the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, plays a central role in energy metabolism. Endogenous AKG levels decrease with age, and supplementation may help restore cellular energy efficiency. Building on this principle, IEONA GeneAKG® explores a new approach to slowing aging at its source.

Developed by the Hanmi Life Sciences team led by a Harvard-trained medical doctor, IEONA GeneAKG® represents a world-first milestone in anti-aging innovation. In 2020, the team published animal research reporting that GeneAKG increased NAD+ and sirtuin protein levels, with effects on mitochondrial ATP production and DNA-related aging reversal reportedly surpassing those of NMN. The findings attracted widespread attention from the international medical community. Harvard professor David Sinclair, described as the discoverer of NMN, has also reportedly acknowledged GeneAKG's anti-aging potential on multiple occasions.

Proprietary Formulation and Gender-Specific Solutions Create a Competitive Advantage

Unlike conventional single-ingredient supplements, IEONA GeneAKG® features a three-dimensional synergistic system designed to restore cellular function, promote cellular clearance, and boost energy metabolism. GeneAKG supports cellular function and reactivates energy metabolism; fisetin promotes cellular clearance and renewal; and pterostilbene enhances energy production by activating longevity-related pathways. Together, these ingredients form an integrated system designed to restore youthful metabolic balance.

IEONA GeneAKG® offers gender-specific formulations. The men's formula combines saw palmetto extract and zinc to support prostate health, hormonal balance, and lean body mass maintenance. The women's formula incorporates phytoestrogen-like compounds to address skin laxity, bone loss, and cardiovascular risks associated with declining estrogen levels. This personalized, metabolism-based approach establishes a strong technological barrier to entry.

Three Synergistic Targets Supported by Scientific Data

Third-party efficacy evaluations of IEONA GeneAKG® reported a 44.8% reduction in reactive oxygen species (ROS), supporting free radical clearance; up to a 53.2% increase in telomerase activity, associated with chromosome stability and cellular longevity; and up to a 77% increase in SPNS1 gene expression, potentially helping delay cellular aging. These three targets work synergistically across metabolism, cellular repair, and clearance.

GeneAKG® has also undergone animal studies and human clinical trials. In a Phase I clinical trial conducted at NewMed Hospital in the United States, patients with chronic conditions reportedly experienced significant improvements across 13 common chronic diseases following oral administration, with 128 clinical indicators returning to normal ranges. These findings were presented as evidence of GeneAKG's safety and anti-aging efficacy in humans.

Beyond Cellular Health: Comprehensive Whole-Body Support

The potential benefits of IEONA GeneAKG® extend to joint health, cognitive function, emotional well-being, and gut health. It supports cartilage cell vitality to help combat wear and inflammation, contributes to exercise-related improvements in spatial learning and memory formation, and helps maintain intestinal epithelial integrity and immune balance. From cellular health to whole-body wellness, it offers comprehensive anti-aging support.

IEONA GeneAKG® is more than a product-it represents a measurable, reproducible rejuvenation solution. As the global anti-aging market evolves from luxury wellness toward science-based health solutions, IEONA GeneAKG® aims to lead a new era of healthy aging through original research and proprietary technology.

CONTACT: Son Sung Hun...