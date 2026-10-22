Nexfabric Debuts Human-Verified Industrial AI For Laser Cutting At Euroblech 2026

HANNOVER, Germany,, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Italian-built NexCut helps sheet metal shops tell a settings problem from a machine fault, and gives newer operators a guided way to learn what veterans know.



NexFabric today presented NexCut in Europe for the first time, at EuroBLECH 2026 on the stand of Esautomotion, Hall 15, Stand E28, after a first showing at CIIF in Shanghai. NexCut is the first laser-cutting application of the NexFabric industrial AI platform. Built in Italy, it pairs AI-assisted analysis with checks the operator confirms, so manufacturing teams can diagnose production problems without handing the decision to the machine.



Factories are losing the people who know their machines best. In Germany, 12.9 million workers, close to 30% of the workforce, will reach retirement age by 2036, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In Italy, companies reported difficulty filling 47.8% of planned hires, with CNC operators and welders among the hardest roles to fill, according to a CGIA analysis of Unioncamere Excelsior data. NexCut is built for that handover. A junior operator learns the diagnostic routine on the job, guided step by step, instead of spending years picking it up beside a veteran. Every diagnosis is saved as a procedure the next shift can reuse.



NexCut addresses a practical challenge in laser cutting: telling a problem with process settings from an issue with the machine or its hardware. Take a common case. Dross starts building on the underside of the parts. A less experienced operator may slow the cut or raise gas pressure. If the real cause is a dirty lens or a worn nozzle, that change wastes material and the fault stays. NexCut has the operator check the hardware first and confirm what they find. If there's a hardware problem, it won't clear the machine to run until it's fixed.



Here's how it works. Each laser cutter gets its own NexCut kit: a touchscreen operator station at the machine and a connected hardware module that brings in process signals from the cutter. When cut quality drops, NexCut combines those signals with physical checks the operator carries out and confirms, covering the lens, gas, focus position, cutting height, nozzle and machine stability. It narrows down the likely cause, explains why, and points to the fix. The operator makes the call. Every step is logged, so the process stays traceable and repeatable, and a central dashboard gives production managers a view across all connected machines.

“Running a laser cutter well takes years of experience, and even experienced operators still make mistakes,” said Stefano D'Andria, CEO & Founder of NexFabric.“NexCut is there to help and teach. Any operator can use it, whatever their experience, and the decision always stays with the person at the machine.”



The first proof of concept is running under real operating conditions at Soluzioni Markaurelio S.r.l. in Avezzano, Italy. It is testing NexCut against clear targets: an average guided diagnosis of 7 to 11 minutes, a 50 to 70% reduction in setup time, startup scrap and machine stoppages, and new operators working on their own within two to four weeks.



NexCut is built for manufacturers across Europe that run laser cutters. Operators get step-by-step guidance at the machine. Owners keep the know-how in-house when experienced staff leave. NexFabric plans to work with multiple industrial partners and dealers, broadening access while preserving manufacturer choice.

“Industrial AI must increase human decision-making capability, not replace it,” D'Andria added.“We're starting in Italy, where our R&D is, and building for factories across Europe.”



D'Andria is at EuroBLECH through October 23 and available for interviews at the stand. To book a time, contact Orian Tal at ...a.



Manufacturers, dealers and technology partners can learn more at or contact ....



About NexFabric



NexFabric is an industrial AI platform built in Italy. It connects manufacturing processes and human expertise through guided diagnosis and human verification. Its first application, NexCut, focuses on laser cutting. Learn more at .

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Orian Tal

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