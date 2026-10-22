Innovation, Design, And Global Trade Meet At Eurasia Window & Door And Eurasia Glass Fairs



EQS-Media / 22.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST



The Eurasia Window & Door and Eurasia Glass Fairs will once again bring together leading companies, innovative technologies, and international buyers from the construction industry at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul on November 21–24, 2026. Istanbul, Türkiye - Recognized as one of the most influential trade events in the Eurasian region, the fairs continue to serve as a strategic business platform connecting manufacturers, architects, project developers, dealers, wholesalers, and industry professionals from Türkiye and around the world. Organized by Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. in cooperation with PÜKAD (Window and Door Sector Association), PÜKAB (Window Producers Quality Association), and GALSİAD (Entrepreneur Aluminum Industrialists and Businesspeople Association), and supported by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, the fairs will present the latest technologies, products, and solutions shaping the future of modern construction and architectural design. A Comprehensive Showcase for the Window and Door Industries The Eurasia Window & Door Fair will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions including window and door systems, profiles, automation technologies, façade applications, production machinery, insulation systems, shutters, accessories, and auxiliary industry products. Industry professionals visiting the fair will have the opportunity to explore next-generation solutions focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, smart technologies, aesthetics, and operational efficiency. Special thematic sections dedicated to aluminum systems and shading technologies will once again attract strong interest from visitors. Innovative applications such as aluminum façades, pergolas, awnings, glass balcony systems, winter garden applications, and architectural shading products will inspire both residential and commercial projects. With hundreds of exhibiting companies expected to participate, the fair will provide a powerful source and networking environment for buyers seeking new business partnerships and competitive products. Eurasia Glass Fair Shapes the Future of Glass Co-located with the Eurasia Window & Door Fair, the Eurasia Glass Fair will continue to be one of the region's leading meeting points for the glass industry. The fair will feature a broad range of products and technologies including flat glass, architectural glass, decorative glass, industrial glass applications, glass processing technologies, production machinery, insulation solutions, and auxiliary industry products. Professionals from architecture, construction, interior design, industrial manufacturing, and glass processing sectors will gather in Istanbul to discover emerging trends, innovative production techniques, and sustainable glass solutions transforming modern living spaces. A Strategic Business Hub Connecting Continents Located at the intersection of Europe, Asia, the Balkans, and North Africa, Istanbul offers exhibitors and visitors a unique international trade advantage. The fairs continue to strengthen their position as a major export and business development platform for the window, door, and glass industries, enabling companies to establish new business partnerships and expand into high-potential markets. What Visitors Can Expect Throughout the four-day event, visitors will be able to explore the latest technologies, product innovations and smart solutions shaping the industry, while meeting leading manufacturers, international brands and solution providers from a wide range of markets. The fairs will also provide an opportunity to compare products for current and future projects, follow emerging trends in architecture and construction, and establish new business partnerships and export connections. By bringing together innovation, design, sustainability and technology under one roof, the events will offer a comprehensive view of the developments influencing the future of the construction industry. Join Eurasia's Leading Industry Gathering! Eurasia Window & Door Fair and Eurasia Glass Fair will be held on November 21–24, 2026 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye. The fairs will welcome visitors from 10:00 to 18:00 between November 21–23 and from 10:00 to 17:00 on November 24th. Industry professionals are encouraged to register online in advance through the official e-ticket pages of the two fairs. The full list of 2026 exhibitors, together with further event information and visitor details, is available at eurasiawindowdoorfair and eurasiaglassfair. Contact:

Emirhan Boyacı...

Issuer: TÜYAP

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