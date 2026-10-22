Mysuru Dasara: Stir Over Dalit Ministers Being Stopped From Performing Puja By Senior Cop

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) A controversy has erupted on Thursday after Superintendent of Police, C.B. Rishyanth, deputed for security arrangements during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, allegedly prevented three Dalit ministers from participating in the Nandi Dhwaja puja during the Jamboo Savari procession on October 21. The incident occurred near the Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple within the Mysuru Palace premises.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion, with questions being raised over who instructed the SP to restrict entry to the puja venue.

There is also public outrage over why ministers were prevented from participating in the ritual without any direction from the Chief Minister.

The controversy has taken a sensitive turn as the three ministers who were initially stopped belong to the Dalit community. Dalit organisations and progressive thinkers have condemned the incident, while videos showing the exchanges between the ministers and the police officer have gone viral on social media.

According to protocol, ministers and MLAs accompanying the Chief Minister are allowed to participate in the ritual. However, on Wednesday, only Mysuru district in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah was initially allowed to enter the puja venue along with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi, Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendra Swamy and Muzrai Minister K.S. Basavanteppa were stopped by the SP.

When the ministers attempted to proceed towards the venue, SP Rishyanth allegedly blocked their way. Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi pushed past the officer, expressing his displeasure over being prevented from participating in the ritual.

Subsequently, the SP stood in the way of Ministers Narendra Swamy and Basavanteppa, preventing them from entering the venue. Noticing the commotion, Chief Minister Shivakumar intervened and instructed the SP to allow the ministers to participate in the puja.

Minister Narendra Swamy reportedly reprimanded the officer and asked him not to touch him and to maintain some distance. The ministers were subsequently allowed to take part in the ritual.

Earlier, the SP had also reportedly prevented senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait from reaching the puja venue. Chief Minister Shivakumar later intervened and took Sait to the site to participate in the worship. Other local MLAs and MLCs were reportedly left watching the ritual from a distance as they were not allowed to enter the venue.

The episode has sparked debate over treatment of leaders from Backward Classes, the conduct of security personnel and the treatment of elected representatives during one of Karnataka's most prominent cultural celebrations.