Kadapa MP Among Several YSRCP Leaders Detained During Andhra MPTC-ZPTC Nominations

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 22 (IANS) Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy Ravindranath Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MLC Ramachandra Reddy were among several YSR Congress Party leaders detained in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday during the filing of nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The Opposition party alleged that attacks, violence and intimidation against its candidates, leaders and workers continued on the second day of nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

It said police arrested or placed under house arrest several senior YSRCP leaders since early morning to prevent them from participating in the nomination process.

YSRCP alleged that while TDP leaders and cadres were allegedly attacking Opposition candidates and obstructing nominations, police remained silent and instead targeted YSRCP leaders and workers.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy was arrested by police while trying to ensure that YSRCP candidates could file their nominations. A large number of police personnel surrounded his residence in Pulivendula and attempted to place him under house arrest. Police prevented him from moving out and participating in the election process.

Later, when Avinash Reddy reached the YSRCP office in Kadapa, police surrounded the premises and attempted to arrest him. Tension prevailed as party workers tried to prevent the arrest. Police forcibly took Avinash Reddy and senior leader Ravindranath Reddy from the party office.

Police subsequently moved Avinash Reddy towards Pulivendula. Ravindranath Reddy, former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MLC Ramachandra Reddy were reportedly taken towards Ontimitta. YSRCP strongly questioned why its senior leaders were being arrested when they were only trying to help party candidates participate in the democratic election process.

Speaking against the police action, Avinash Reddy said that the police themselves were forcibly taking away YSRCP candidates to prevent them from filing nominations. He said that TDP cadres were attacking Opposition candidates with stones and sticks, while police were supporting the attackers. He questioned whether the election rules and restrictions applied only to YSRCP leaders and not to TDP leaders.

In Anantapur district, former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy was placed under house arrest at Thimmapalli in Tadimarri mandal. He was preparing to accompany YSRCP candidates for filing nominations after TDP men allegedly obstructed nominations in Yellanur. Police prevented him from leaving his residence. He strongly condemned the police action and questioned why the authorities were restricting Opposition leaders instead of stopping those responsible for violence.

Former Minister and senior YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath was placed under house arrest in Singanamala. Former MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy was also placed under house arrest in Anantapur and served police notices in connection with the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

In the Bapatla district, violence was reported in Nizampatnam in the Repalle constituency. TDP cadres allegedly tore the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates, damaged a vehicle belonging to a party candidate and attacked YSRCP leaders. Three YSRCP leaders suffered injuries. Party leaders alleged that the attacks were carried out at the instigation of Minister Anagani Satya Prasad. They expressed anger over the failure of the police to prevent the violence or act against those responsible.

In the Kuppam constituency, YSRCP leader Dandapani of Santhipuram was arrested 'illegally'. Police did not inform his family members about his whereabouts, leaving them deeply worried about his safety. The party demanded that the police immediately disclose his location and explain the grounds for his detention.

In Palnadu district, police detained several YSRCP leaders in Pedakurapadu to prevent their participation in MPTC and ZPTC nominations. Police allegedly took away MPTC candidate Bachcha by force. Several other leaders were taken into custody on Wednesday night.

In Macherla, former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was placed under house arrest. A large police force surrounded his residence, and iron fencing and barricades were erected around the premises.