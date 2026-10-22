INDIA Bloc To Fight Denotification Of Jantar Mantar Protest Venue

INDIA Bloc to Fight Denotification of Jantar Mantar

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said the INDIA bloc would fight against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, asserting that people must have a place to express dissent and opposition. He said the issue was discussed at the INDIA bloc meeting, where it was decided that the government should not be allowed to denotify the protest venue. "We discussed the issue in the INDIA bloc meeting, and we decided we should not allow the government to denotify Jantar Mantar; then what is the place for people to express their dissent, their opposition? So we'll have to fight for restoring Jantar Mantar for people's protest, people's actions. This is the India bloc's position. I do not know what CJP has given in writing or committed to. I do not know. We'll have to wait and see," a CPI leader told ANI.

Jantar Mantar was denotified on October 12 as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi. The Delhi Police has designated three alternative locations for such activities: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi. INDIA bloc leaders announced a joint action plan against the alleged irregularities, including protests under the "Save Democracy" campaign, a march towards the Election Commission headquarters and a rally in New Delhi on November 1.

BJP Criticises Opposition's Stance

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc over their allegations regarding electoral irregularities and their plans to organise protests. He said the Congress of maintaining double standards over electoral outcomes and challenged its leaders to resign if they believed the BJP had won elections through "stolen votes". "You may hold meetings, but maintaining a double standard is not appropriate. The Congress has 98–99 MPs; if you claim that we (the BJP) won through 'stolen votes,' then you should resign," he said.

He described the opposition's position as "politics of convenience", alleging that Congress leaders accepted electoral outcomes when they won but questioned the process when the BJP emerged victorious. "This is 'politics of convenience'-arguing that when they win, it is a fair victory, but when the BJP wins, the election was 'fixed.' If votes had truly been stolen, our tally would have risen from 303 seats to 350, yet we ended up at 240. The NDA secured a majority; the claims being made by the Congress are deliberate attempts to incite chaos in the country... It is widely believed that Rahul Gandhi is not a viable candidate for Prime Minister," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)