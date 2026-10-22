Shraddha Das On Her Role, Sharing Screen With Manoj Bajpayee In 'Gajab Raat'

Actress Shradha Das is set to appear in the upcoming suspense thriller 'Gajab Raat', which will see her share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee.

The actress, who plays a woman working with the Women's Commission, has spoken about her role and her experience of working with the senior actor.

Shraddha Das on her character Neha Prabhu

n a conversation with ANI, Shradha said her character, Neha Prabhu, is given the responsibility of looking after an injured girl and making sure she receives proper medical care. Neha also has to keep an eye on Nirvit, played by Manoj Bajpayee, as the case takes an unexpected turn.

Talking about her character and how she prepared for the role, Shradha said,“My character, Neha Prabhu, is associated with the Women's Commission. She is assigned to monitor the safety of an injured girl and ensure that she receives proper medical treatment. As Manoj sir's character, Nirvit, is also involved in the situation, Neha has to keep an eye on him to make sure everything is handled properly.”

“What makes Neha different from me is her personality. She is very poised and elegant, and even the way she walks and talks is quite different from my own. I worked really hard to get those details right.”

“Neha is also very ambitious, and the choices she makes to fulfil those ambitions, particularly her moral decisions, influence the twists and turns of the film and affect the other characters as well. That's what makes her role interesting to play,” she added.

Working with Manoj Bajpayee

Shradha also spoke about working with Manoj Bajpayee, saying she was initially 'nervous' about sharing most of her scenes with the senior actor. She said she discussed her questions about the character with director Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey before filming.

“When you find out that you are going to work with Manoj sir, especially when most of your scenes are with him, you naturally feel a little nervous.

“Whenever I take on a character, I have a lot of questions about how to approach the role. I would discuss them with our director, Ritesh sir, and Neeraj sir. My preparation is always thorough because I don't want to feel confused or uncertain about my character on set.”

However, the actress said Bajpayee was quite different from the serious image people often associate with him. She recalled a conversation during their first scene together, when he spoke to her about his daily routine and a breathing exercise he practises.

“Manoj sir has a very serious image, but when I met him, I discovered that he is actually quite playful and adorable in real life. During our first scene together, he was telling me about a breathing exercise he practises, using one nostril at a time, and how it helps keep his skin healthy. He even told me that he wakes up at 5 am to do it! I found that really cute. His little habits and the way he talks make you feel comfortable around him.”

“When you work with a senior actor, their presence can sometimes intimidate you or make you feel that you don't know as much as they do. Of course, none of us can simply master the level of artistry Manoj sir has achieved. But what I really appreciate about him is that he never makes you feel inferior or reminds you that he knows more than you. He doesn't make you feel that you are doing something wrong or right; instead, he gives you the confidence to perform,” she added.

About 'Gajab Raat'

Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Film Works, 'Gajab Raat' also stars Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film follows a police officer whose night takes an unexpected turn when he sees a severely injured girl being abandoned from a moving car in Delhi. The incident draws him into an international conspiracy and forces him to make difficult choices as the events unfold over a single night.

The trailer of the film was released recently. 'Gajab Raat' will be available to stream on Netflix from October 23, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)