Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Inside Her Rs. 60 Crore Net Worth, Rs. 22 Crore Home, Luxury Cars

Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Parineeti Chopra turns a year older today, October 22. From her sea-facing Mumbai apartment to her reported ₹60 crore net worth and luxury car collection, here's a closer look at the actor's lifestyle and wealth

Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai home offers a glimpse into her taste for comfortable, understated luxury. The actor previously lived in a sea-facing apartment in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The property's reported valuation of around ₹22 crore has featured in several media reports.

The home's interiors are more personal than flashy. Designed with the help of interior designer Shabnam Gupta, the apartment features neutral shades, wooden flooring, contemporary furniture and colourful accents. Its balcony overlooks the Arabian Sea, bringing natural light and coastal views into the living space.

One of the home's most distinctive details is a wall decorated with book covers, reflecting Parineeti's childhood love of reading. The actor has also spoken about her cosy den, where she enjoys reading and watching films. Together, these details give the home a lived-in feel rather than the appearance of a showroom.

However, after her marriage to Raghav Chadha, she reportedly lives majorly in Delhi.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 before earning recognition for performances in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasee. Over the years, her work in Hindi cinema has helped establish her as a familiar name in the industry.

She has also explored entrepreneurship. In 2023, Parineeti announced an investment and partnership with personal-care brand Clensta, drawing on her academic background in business, finance and economics. Brand endorsements and other professional ventures have added further dimensions to her career.

According to various publicly available resources, Parineeti's net worth is around INR 60 Crore. However, we at Asianet Newsable cannot independently verify the authenticity of the reports.

Parineeti's reported automobile collection has included several premium models. A 2023 report by GQ India listed a Jaguar XJ L, an Audi Q7, an Audi Q4 e-tron and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue among the vehicles associated with the actor.