Delhi Police At Ameer Shokeen's Home Brother Calls Him Miscreant

A team of Delhi Police has reached outside the residence of Ameer Shokeen who was allegedly seen making racial slurs at a strudent from Tripura in a viral video.

Brother disowns Ameer Shokeen, alleges criminal activities

Mohammed Wasim Raja, the brother of Amir Shokeen, has accused him of running extortion rackets, facing multiple criminal charges, and illegally grabbing his own family property, stating that their family severed all ties with him over a decade ago. Terming Shokeen a "miscreant," Raja alleged that his brother frequently associates with political workers to carry out unlawful activities, including forceful occupation of lands across the national capital.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, Wasim Raja claimed that the family had distanced itself from Shokeen over a decade ago due to his unlawful activities. "Amir Shokeen is a miscreant who has many cases filed against him. Sometimes he goes around with people from the Aam Aadmi Party or others, or Imran. He also does extortion and illegally occupies properties," Wasim Raja said.

Raja further alleged that his brother had unlawfully encroached upon his property as well. "He had illegally acquired my property too. We cut all ties with him 12-14 years ago. We are four brothers in total," he added.

Tripura students' body files complaint

Earlier in the day, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police seeking the registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into an alleged incident involving sexual assault, racial harassment, and public humiliation of an individual hailing from Tripura. The complaint was submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER), Delhi Police.

According to the complaint, a video circulating on the social media platform Instagram allegedly depicts an individual from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment, and degrading treatment by a social media content creator. The student body identified the Instagram account as @amirshokeen, purportedly associated with an individual named Amir Shokeen.

The forum highlighted that the circulated clip contains racially derogatory expressions, including slurs such as "Chinki" and "Chiness" directed at the victim to demean their ethnic and regional identity. Such expressions, when used to demean or humiliate a person on account of their perceived ethnic or regional identity, raise serious concerns about racial prejudice, dignity and equal treatment," the complaint stated.

The student body further pointed out that the creator made a derogatory reference to the state of Tripura. "By referring to Tripura in such a demeaning manner, the alleged conduct has caused anguish among members of the Tripura community and is perceived as an affront to the honourable name, dignity, reputation and prestige of our State," the forum added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemns act

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment and assault of an individual from Tripura in a viral social media video, asserting that the accused will face strict legal consequences.

In a post on X, the Union Minister stated that both the Delhi Police and Tripura Police are coordinating to take decisive action against the individual responsible for the act. "This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," Rijiju posted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)