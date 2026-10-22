Devi Sri Prasad's Acting Debut 'Yellamma' Gets Release Date, First Look

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to make his acting debut with 'Yellamma', which will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027. The makers announced the release date on Wednesday along with the film's first look. The first look shows Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, in a new avatar as Parshi, the film's lead character. The film is written and directed by Venu Yeldandi, who earlier directed 'Balagam'.

HAPPY MUSICAL DUSSERA to all ♥️ With the Blessings of GODDESS YELLAMMA We are Comijg on the 5th of MARCH.. With LOVE & for all your LOVE ♥️ #YellammaOn5hMarch2027 @SVC_official - DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 20, 2026

About 'Yellamma'

The shooting of 'Yellamma' is currently underway. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film marks DSP's first venture as an actor.

The makers had announced the project in January 2026 and later shared a glimpse of the film. While details about the story and the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed, the glimpse offered a look at its rural setting.

Who is Devi Sri Prasad?

DSP is known for composing music for several popular Telugu films, including Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'. He won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the film.

With Venu Yeldandi at the helm and DSP taking on the lead role, 'Yellamma' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027. (ANI)

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