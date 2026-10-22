ECI Announces Rajya Sabha By-Poll Schedule For Madhya Pradesh Seat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Madhya Pradesh, following the resignation of Member of Parliament L. Murugan.

According to a press note issued by the Commission, the vacancy arose on October 14, 2026, following Murugan's resignation. His term in the Upper House was originally slated to conclude on April 2, 2030. According to the official schedule, the notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 26, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, 2026, with scrutiny scheduled for November 3, 2026. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed as November 5, 2026. Voting will take place on November 12, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, followed by the counting of votes on the same day at 5:00 PM. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed before November 16, the poll panel stated.

Amit Shah Hails NDA's By-Poll Victories

Earlier on October 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the National Democratic Alliance's victories in by-elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, along with recent municipal elections in Rajasthan and Tripura, saying these wins indicate that people have "completely rejected" the INDI alliance.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Despite the lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda of Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance, the BJP is winning one election after another under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"Having lost their public support, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognised this character of theirs. That is why, once again, they have expressed their unwavering faith in the BJP by giving it a resounding mandate," he further said.

Shah congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, along with all state presidents and workers for the victory.

By-Election Results

According to official data released by the ECI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered decisive victories in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with Hasi Rani Rath winning the Nandigram seat with 1,64,427 votes and a margin of 1,22,753 votes, while Sakharav Sarkar won Rejinagar after securing 1,29,914 votes, with a margin of 75,816 votes.

In Puducherry's Thattanchavady Assembly constituency, AINRC candidate Ashok Anand emerged victorious, securing 13,358 votes and winning by a margin of 8,482 votes. Meanwhile, in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma was leading comfortably with 6,91,804 votes and a margin of 1,57,804 votes, according to the available election data.

Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, as well as in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. The by-election was held on October 6. (ANI)

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