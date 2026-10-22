US, Israel Ready Short, Intense Iran Strikes After Midterms
(MENAFN) US and Israeli forces have drawn up plans for fresh strikes on Iran once the American midterm elections are over, with preparations advancing for a campaign that would be brief but intensive, a major US newspaper reported Wednesday.
Citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations, the newspaper said both militaries have stepped up joint exercises, including flights over Iraq to rehearse strike maneuvers.
Potential targets include Iran’s nuclear facilities, its missile and drone arsenal, and its energy infrastructure, according to the report.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss possible new strikes, the newspaper said. Options for hitting Iran’s nuclear program reportedly include an attack on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried site.
Approval is far from assured. The report noted that Donald Trump has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year.
Earlier this month, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterms because the two sides were engaged in “productive discussions.”
A White House official told the newspaper the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump is keeping all options on the table to ensure Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June by the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, has since stalled amid disputes, including over navigation through the strait.
Citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations, the newspaper said both militaries have stepped up joint exercises, including flights over Iraq to rehearse strike maneuvers.
Potential targets include Iran’s nuclear facilities, its missile and drone arsenal, and its energy infrastructure, according to the report.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss possible new strikes, the newspaper said. Options for hitting Iran’s nuclear program reportedly include an attack on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried site.
Approval is far from assured. The report noted that Donald Trump has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year.
Earlier this month, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterms because the two sides were engaged in “productive discussions.”
A White House official told the newspaper the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump is keeping all options on the table to ensure Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June by the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, has since stalled amid disputes, including over navigation through the strait.
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