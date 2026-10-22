Israeli Forces, Settlers Carry Out Widespread Attacks on West Bank Olive Farmers
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and settlers carried out 23 attacks and violations targeting Palestinian farmers, agricultural land, crops and solidarity activists across seven governorates in the occupied West Bank over a 12-hour period on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian commission.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the incidents took place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time (0300–1500 GMT), during the ongoing olive harvesting season, when Palestinian farmers rely on access to their land to collect their crops.
Nablus recorded the highest number of incidents, with 10 cases documented. Six others occurred in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, while Salfit and Hebron each registered two. Qalqilya, Jenin and Bethlehem recorded one incident apiece.
The reported violations included live-fire shootings, physical assaults, arrests, restrictions preventing farmers from harvesting olives, theft of crops and agricultural equipment, and the burning or bulldozing of farmland.
Among the reported cases, a Palestinian farmer sustained a gunshot wound to the hand while picking olives in Osarin village in Nablus governorate, the commission said.
In another incident, a farmer experienced severe breathing difficulties after being exposed to pepper spray in the Wadi Abbas area of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit governorate.
In Nahalin, southwest of Bethlehem, Israeli forces confronted Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists in the al-Habla area. The commission reported that an elderly woman and several activists were arrested, including Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for the US Congress.
Harvested olives were also confiscated during the incident, according to the commission.
Elsewhere, a Russian solidarity activist was reportedly arrested while taking part in the olive harvest in Taybeh, a Christian town in the central West Bank. A Palestinian young man was also detained while collecting olives in Kafr ad-Dik in the northern part of the territory.
The incidents occurred during the seasonal olive harvest, a significant agricultural activity for Palestinian communities across the West Bank, with reported restrictions, damage to farmland and interference with harvesting adding to the difficulties faced by farmers.
The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the incidents took place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time (0300–1500 GMT), during the ongoing olive harvesting season, when Palestinian farmers rely on access to their land to collect their crops.
Nablus recorded the highest number of incidents, with 10 cases documented. Six others occurred in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, while Salfit and Hebron each registered two. Qalqilya, Jenin and Bethlehem recorded one incident apiece.
The reported violations included live-fire shootings, physical assaults, arrests, restrictions preventing farmers from harvesting olives, theft of crops and agricultural equipment, and the burning or bulldozing of farmland.
Among the reported cases, a Palestinian farmer sustained a gunshot wound to the hand while picking olives in Osarin village in Nablus governorate, the commission said.
In another incident, a farmer experienced severe breathing difficulties after being exposed to pepper spray in the Wadi Abbas area of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit governorate.
In Nahalin, southwest of Bethlehem, Israeli forces confronted Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists in the al-Habla area. The commission reported that an elderly woman and several activists were arrested, including Brad Lander, a Democratic candidate for the US Congress.
Harvested olives were also confiscated during the incident, according to the commission.
Elsewhere, a Russian solidarity activist was reportedly arrested while taking part in the olive harvest in Taybeh, a Christian town in the central West Bank. A Palestinian young man was also detained while collecting olives in Kafr ad-Dik in the northern part of the territory.
The incidents occurred during the seasonal olive harvest, a significant agricultural activity for Palestinian communities across the West Bank, with reported restrictions, damage to farmland and interference with harvesting adding to the difficulties faced by farmers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment