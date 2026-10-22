Serbian Students Reach Belgrade Ahead of Parliamentary Election Rally
(MENAFN) Groups of students and citizens from several Serbian cities arrived at Students’ Square in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where supporters greeted them with music, flares and fireworks ahead of a campaign event organized by the Students’ List movement.
The participants travelled from Sabac, Valjevo, Gornji Milanovac, Novi Sad and Zajecar to join the movement’s final campaign rally, scheduled for Thursday at Slavija Square ahead of the parliamentary elections on Oct. 25, according to local reports.
Upon reaching the capital, the marchers received medals and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their participation. Several members of the groups also spoke to the crowds gathered to welcome them.
The delegation travelling from eastern Serbia completed a six-day journey on foot from Zajecar, covering approximately 240 kilometers (149 miles) before arriving in Belgrade. Meanwhile, participants from western Serbia reached the capital after travelling through Obrenovac and Cukarica.
Another group, departing from Novi Sad, entered Belgrade through New Belgrade and crossed Branko’s Bridge as it made its way toward the gathering point.
Along the different routes, residents came out to support the marchers, providing food and refreshments as they continued their journeys despite exhaustion and injuries, according to local reports.
The arrival of the groups also prompted traffic and pedestrian arrangements in central Belgrade. Vehicle movement was suspended on Vasa Carapica Street, while a metal barrier was installed between the Rectorate and the National Theater to create additional space for people on foot.
Several police officers were also stationed at Republic Square as the city prepared for the gathering ahead of Thursday’s campaign event.
The participants travelled from Sabac, Valjevo, Gornji Milanovac, Novi Sad and Zajecar to join the movement’s final campaign rally, scheduled for Thursday at Slavija Square ahead of the parliamentary elections on Oct. 25, according to local reports.
Upon reaching the capital, the marchers received medals and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their participation. Several members of the groups also spoke to the crowds gathered to welcome them.
The delegation travelling from eastern Serbia completed a six-day journey on foot from Zajecar, covering approximately 240 kilometers (149 miles) before arriving in Belgrade. Meanwhile, participants from western Serbia reached the capital after travelling through Obrenovac and Cukarica.
Another group, departing from Novi Sad, entered Belgrade through New Belgrade and crossed Branko’s Bridge as it made its way toward the gathering point.
Along the different routes, residents came out to support the marchers, providing food and refreshments as they continued their journeys despite exhaustion and injuries, according to local reports.
The arrival of the groups also prompted traffic and pedestrian arrangements in central Belgrade. Vehicle movement was suspended on Vasa Carapica Street, while a metal barrier was installed between the Rectorate and the National Theater to create additional space for people on foot.
Several police officers were also stationed at Republic Square as the city prepared for the gathering ahead of Thursday’s campaign event.
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