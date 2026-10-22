Israeli Troops Kill Disabled Man in Syria’s Daraa Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot dead a young man with disabilities during a ground raid on Jamlah village in western Daraa province, southern Syria, Syrian media reported Thursday.
A Syrian television broadcaster said Israeli troops pushed into Jamlah, in the western Daraa countryside, and placed snipers on residential rooftops as they searched multiple homes. The channel added that soldiers fired indiscriminately into residential neighborhoods during the operation.
Syria’s official state news agency said Israeli forces entered the village and killed a civilian with disabilities. The victim’s body was taken to Daraa National Hospital, the agency said.
The raid followed another strike a day earlier. On Wednesday, Israeli tanks shelled the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa, according to the same broadcaster.
On Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry denounced a surge in Israeli incursions into Quneitra province and the Daraa countryside, along with a rise in helicopter, reconnaissance and warplane flights over the south. The ministry warned that continued violations “undermine the prospects for achieving stability and security in the region in general and Syria in particular, and obstruct reconstruction and recovery efforts.”
It urged the international community to halt the violations and force Israel to abide by international law and relevant UN resolutions.
Israeli forces have staged repeated incursions into southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Israel subsequently declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized the Syrian buffer zone.
A Syrian television broadcaster said Israeli troops pushed into Jamlah, in the western Daraa countryside, and placed snipers on residential rooftops as they searched multiple homes. The channel added that soldiers fired indiscriminately into residential neighborhoods during the operation.
Syria’s official state news agency said Israeli forces entered the village and killed a civilian with disabilities. The victim’s body was taken to Daraa National Hospital, the agency said.
The raid followed another strike a day earlier. On Wednesday, Israeli tanks shelled the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa, according to the same broadcaster.
On Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry denounced a surge in Israeli incursions into Quneitra province and the Daraa countryside, along with a rise in helicopter, reconnaissance and warplane flights over the south. The ministry warned that continued violations “undermine the prospects for achieving stability and security in the region in general and Syria in particular, and obstruct reconstruction and recovery efforts.”
It urged the international community to halt the violations and force Israel to abide by international law and relevant UN resolutions.
Israeli forces have staged repeated incursions into southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Israel subsequently declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized the Syrian buffer zone.
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