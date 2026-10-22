Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation Host Panel on the Role of Arts and Culture in Building Bridges Between Nations
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22 October 2026: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), hosted a panel discussion on the role of arts and culture in strengthening national identity, enhancing the UAE’s global presence and bringing people closer together.
Held as part of the ‘Riwaq Al Fikr’ programme, the discussion, titled ‘A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement’, was followed by the unveiling of an exhibition drawn from ADMAF’s art collection. Featuring selected works by Narjes Noureddine, Michael Rice, Layla Juma, Salama Nasib, Patricia Millns and Hazem Harb, the exhibition will remain at the Academy for a full year.
The panel brought together H.E. Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival; and Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation. Filmmaker, screenwriter and cultural strategist Salem Al Brahimi moderated the discussion.
The discussion and exhibition offered students an opportunity to consider how cultural engagement supports diplomatic practice, from communicating national identity to building trust across cultures. Bringing these perspectives into the Academy’s learning environment highlighted the role that future diplomats can play in connecting people through the UAE’s arts, culture and values.
Reflecting on the UAE’s approach to cultural diplomacy, H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo said, “Cultural diplomacy embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to building bridges of dialogue and understanding between nations, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that culture was essential to the continuity of civilisation. Culture is a powerful form of soft power that transcends borders, creates opportunities for cooperation and lasting partnerships, and keeps the doors to dialogue and hope open, even in the most difficult circumstances.”
She added, “We believe that Emirati artists are ambassadors for their nation on the world stage, and that their authentic artistic expression reflects our cultural identity and strengthens the UAE’s international presence. Through Abu Dhabi Festival and ADMAF’s initiatives, we continue to invest in young talent, empowering them to reach leading international platforms and fostering long-term cultural partnerships. The true impact of culture is measured not only by the number of events held or audiences reached, but by the mutual trust it inspires, the enduring friendships it nurtures and the opportunities it creates for generations to come.”
H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said, “Understanding and engaging with different cultures is an essential part of diplomatic practice. Our collaboration with ADMAF enriches our students’ experience, enabling them to explore the role of arts and culture in engaging with the world and expressing the UAE’s identity and values. Hosting this exhibition also offers an opportunity to integrate the arts into the Academy’s learning environment and deepen future diplomats’ understanding of how creativity can open spaces for dialogue and build trust and understanding between nations.”
Reflecting the diversity of contemporary Emirati and Arab artistic expression, the exhibition gives students and visitors the opportunity to engage with the artworks and explore the ideas and cultural experiences they convey.
Held as part of the ‘Riwaq Al Fikr’ programme, the discussion, titled ‘A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement’, was followed by the unveiling of an exhibition drawn from ADMAF’s art collection. Featuring selected works by Narjes Noureddine, Michael Rice, Layla Juma, Salama Nasib, Patricia Millns and Hazem Harb, the exhibition will remain at the Academy for a full year.
The panel brought together H.E. Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival; and Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation. Filmmaker, screenwriter and cultural strategist Salem Al Brahimi moderated the discussion.
The discussion and exhibition offered students an opportunity to consider how cultural engagement supports diplomatic practice, from communicating national identity to building trust across cultures. Bringing these perspectives into the Academy’s learning environment highlighted the role that future diplomats can play in connecting people through the UAE’s arts, culture and values.
Reflecting on the UAE’s approach to cultural diplomacy, H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo said, “Cultural diplomacy embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to building bridges of dialogue and understanding between nations, inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that culture was essential to the continuity of civilisation. Culture is a powerful form of soft power that transcends borders, creates opportunities for cooperation and lasting partnerships, and keeps the doors to dialogue and hope open, even in the most difficult circumstances.”
She added, “We believe that Emirati artists are ambassadors for their nation on the world stage, and that their authentic artistic expression reflects our cultural identity and strengthens the UAE’s international presence. Through Abu Dhabi Festival and ADMAF’s initiatives, we continue to invest in young talent, empowering them to reach leading international platforms and fostering long-term cultural partnerships. The true impact of culture is measured not only by the number of events held or audiences reached, but by the mutual trust it inspires, the enduring friendships it nurtures and the opportunities it creates for generations to come.”
H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said, “Understanding and engaging with different cultures is an essential part of diplomatic practice. Our collaboration with ADMAF enriches our students’ experience, enabling them to explore the role of arts and culture in engaging with the world and expressing the UAE’s identity and values. Hosting this exhibition also offers an opportunity to integrate the arts into the Academy’s learning environment and deepen future diplomats’ understanding of how creativity can open spaces for dialogue and build trust and understanding between nations.”
Reflecting the diversity of contemporary Emirati and Arab artistic expression, the exhibition gives students and visitors the opportunity to engage with the artworks and explore the ideas and cultural experiences they convey.
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