Rixos Hotels Egypt Unveils Star-Studded New Year 2027 Festive Programme
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt – Rixos Hotels Egypt is set to welcome 2027 with a spectacular programme of live entertainment, international artists, DJs and gala performances across its leading resorts in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alamein and Alexandria.
Designed to offer guests memorable festive experiences across several of Egypt’s most sought-after destinations, the New Year programme brings together internationally recognised performers, live bands, DJs and specially curated shows, with celebrations extending beyond New Year’s Eve into the first week of January.
At Rixos Premium Seagate, celebrations begin on 31 December 2026 with a headline performance by Alexandra Stan, alongside Paris Select Band, the Golden Girls Show, DJ Michelle and JO Squillo. The festive programme continues with DJ Litchi on 5 January, followed by Aston Band and DJ Karry G on 6 January.
Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh will welcome the New Year with The Underdog Project, Aston Band and internationally acclaimed DJ Fedde Le Grand on 31 December. On 6 January, guests can enjoy performances by Paris Select Band, the Golden Girls Show, DJ Michelle and JO Squillo.
At Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, New Year’s Eve will feature iconic artist Haddaway, accompanied by Côte d’Azur Gala Band and DJ Mykris. The celebrations continue on 1 January with DJ Mykris, followed by Paris Select Band and DJ Michelle on 4 January, DJ Karry G on 5 January, and Claps Band with DJ Litchi on 6 January.
In Hurghada, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas and Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View will mark New Year’s Eve with the Boney M Experience, Claps Show Band, DJ AlexFish and DJ Kaka. Guests can also enjoy DJ Kaka on 1 January, DJ AlexFish on 2 January and DJ KrisMi on 5 January. The programme culminates on 6 January with Côte d’Azur Gala Band, Haddaway and DJ KrisMi.
On Egypt’s North Coast, Rixos Premium Alamein will host legendary Snap feat. Turbo B, Fantomel & Kate Linn, and FAYETTE on 31 December. The celebrations continue with DJ Lia Lisse on both 5 and 6 January.
Meanwhile, Rixos Montaza Alexandria will welcome 2027 with New Year’s Eve performances by renowned Lebanese singer Elissa and internationally recognised artist Akcent on 31 December.
Commenting on the festive programme, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said: “New Year is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for our guests, and at Rixos Hotels Egypt we aim to transform it into an experience that goes far beyond a traditional celebration. This year, we have brought together an exceptional line-up of international artists, live bands, DJs and performers across our resorts, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate in a different way at each destination. From Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Alamein and Alexandria, our objective is to combine world-class entertainment with the distinctive hospitality, dining and resort experiences for which Rixos is known. We look forward to welcoming our guests and beginning 2027 together with unforgettable moments.”
The festive programme reflects Rixos Hotels Egypt’s ongoing commitment to combining premium hospitality with large-scale entertainment and immersive guest experiences. Each resort will complement its musical programme with festive dining, gala celebrations and the wide range of leisure and hospitality offerings synonymous with the Rixos brand.
With celebrations spanning the Red Sea, Mediterranean coast and Alexandria, Rixos Hotels Egypt’s New Year 2027 programme provides guests with a diverse choice of destinations and entertainment experiences for the festive season.
Designed to offer guests memorable festive experiences across several of Egypt’s most sought-after destinations, the New Year programme brings together internationally recognised performers, live bands, DJs and specially curated shows, with celebrations extending beyond New Year’s Eve into the first week of January.
At Rixos Premium Seagate, celebrations begin on 31 December 2026 with a headline performance by Alexandra Stan, alongside Paris Select Band, the Golden Girls Show, DJ Michelle and JO Squillo. The festive programme continues with DJ Litchi on 5 January, followed by Aston Band and DJ Karry G on 6 January.
Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh will welcome the New Year with The Underdog Project, Aston Band and internationally acclaimed DJ Fedde Le Grand on 31 December. On 6 January, guests can enjoy performances by Paris Select Band, the Golden Girls Show, DJ Michelle and JO Squillo.
At Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, New Year’s Eve will feature iconic artist Haddaway, accompanied by Côte d’Azur Gala Band and DJ Mykris. The celebrations continue on 1 January with DJ Mykris, followed by Paris Select Band and DJ Michelle on 4 January, DJ Karry G on 5 January, and Claps Band with DJ Litchi on 6 January.
In Hurghada, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas and Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View will mark New Year’s Eve with the Boney M Experience, Claps Show Band, DJ AlexFish and DJ Kaka. Guests can also enjoy DJ Kaka on 1 January, DJ AlexFish on 2 January and DJ KrisMi on 5 January. The programme culminates on 6 January with Côte d’Azur Gala Band, Haddaway and DJ KrisMi.
On Egypt’s North Coast, Rixos Premium Alamein will host legendary Snap feat. Turbo B, Fantomel & Kate Linn, and FAYETTE on 31 December. The celebrations continue with DJ Lia Lisse on both 5 and 6 January.
Meanwhile, Rixos Montaza Alexandria will welcome 2027 with New Year’s Eve performances by renowned Lebanese singer Elissa and internationally recognised artist Akcent on 31 December.
Commenting on the festive programme, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said: “New Year is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for our guests, and at Rixos Hotels Egypt we aim to transform it into an experience that goes far beyond a traditional celebration. This year, we have brought together an exceptional line-up of international artists, live bands, DJs and performers across our resorts, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate in a different way at each destination. From Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Alamein and Alexandria, our objective is to combine world-class entertainment with the distinctive hospitality, dining and resort experiences for which Rixos is known. We look forward to welcoming our guests and beginning 2027 together with unforgettable moments.”
The festive programme reflects Rixos Hotels Egypt’s ongoing commitment to combining premium hospitality with large-scale entertainment and immersive guest experiences. Each resort will complement its musical programme with festive dining, gala celebrations and the wide range of leisure and hospitality offerings synonymous with the Rixos brand.
With celebrations spanning the Red Sea, Mediterranean coast and Alexandria, Rixos Hotels Egypt’s New Year 2027 programme provides guests with a diverse choice of destinations and entertainment experiences for the festive season.
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