HSMAI MEA presents a performance-driven programme for the 9th annual Commercial Strategy Conference in Dubai
(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, UAE, 22 October 2026: Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Middle East and Africa (HSMAI MEA) has launched the programme for its annual Commercial Strategy Conference under this year’s timely theme of “Resilience. Agility. Results. The spirit that defines MEA”. The HSMAI Commercial Strategy Conference MEA 2026 (CSC MEA 2026) takes place on 17 and 18 November 2026 at Conrad Dubai.
Bringing together the region’s leading hospitality experts in sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution, the programme features 18 hours of learning and insights across 40 sessions, nine engaging content formats, 65+ expert speakers, seven ROCKSTAR award finalists, and four hours of networking to turn conversations into connections.
The HSMAI MEA Advisory Board has shaped the programme to what matters right now to our community. This year, three new conversations join the conference: women in hospitality, through the launch of Sawti meaning My Voice at this year’s conference, independent hotels and national chains, and Africa’s hotel community, broadening the perspectives, experiences and ideas that shape our discussions.
The programme’s primary themes centre around Travel Demand, Market Intelligence & Growth; AI, Automation & the Future of Hospitality; Commercial Strategy, Revenue & Guest Value; Leadership, Culture & Talent Development; Marketing, Loyalty & Customer Connection and Connected Journeys, Collaboration & Trust.
Programme highlights include the keynote opening speech on 'Change Mindset - Embracing Change with Enthusiasm’ by Dr. Florian Ilgen, CSP, Keynote Speaker & Change Catalyst.
Other main stage speakers include: Ahmed El Meligui, Regional Vice President Sales Revenue & Business Development MEA, Hyatt International; Alessandro Brunori, Vice President - Brand Experience, G42; Andrew Boshoff, CFO, Global Hotel Alliance; Bianca Gracias, Managing Partner, Crimson Legal; Brian Hicks, President & CEO, HSMAI; Caroline Thissen, AVP Commercial MEA & Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group; Jeff Strachan, Associate Vice President, Dubai Economy & Tourism; Guido De Wilde, Director wasl Hospitality; Linda Lewis, VP Global Sales Middle East & Asia Pacific, Jumeirah; Loay Nour, VP, Brand & Marketing, Kempinski; Mark Flower, VP Commercial Market Strategy, MEA & Turkiye, Accor; Sam El Asmar, VP Revenue & Distribution, Rotana; Sarah Duignan, Director, Client Relationships, STR.
Mona Faraj, President, HSMAI Middle East & Africa, said: “This has been a testing year for the hospitality industry in our region, and commercial teams have had to rethink source markets, pricing and distribution at short notice. Our Advisory Board built the 2026 programme around those pressures. Delegates will hear about the economic outlook, how source markets recover after conflict, and how independent and regional brands can compete as the industry prepares for 2027. We also take a clear-eyed look at AI, from booking journeys and revenue decisions to data ownership. Every session is built to give commercial leaders something they can act on in their 2027 plans.”
Places are filling fast. Register here. For full details of the conference, click here.
Bringing together the region’s leading hospitality experts in sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution, the programme features 18 hours of learning and insights across 40 sessions, nine engaging content formats, 65+ expert speakers, seven ROCKSTAR award finalists, and four hours of networking to turn conversations into connections.
The HSMAI MEA Advisory Board has shaped the programme to what matters right now to our community. This year, three new conversations join the conference: women in hospitality, through the launch of Sawti meaning My Voice at this year’s conference, independent hotels and national chains, and Africa’s hotel community, broadening the perspectives, experiences and ideas that shape our discussions.
The programme’s primary themes centre around Travel Demand, Market Intelligence & Growth; AI, Automation & the Future of Hospitality; Commercial Strategy, Revenue & Guest Value; Leadership, Culture & Talent Development; Marketing, Loyalty & Customer Connection and Connected Journeys, Collaboration & Trust.
Programme highlights include the keynote opening speech on 'Change Mindset - Embracing Change with Enthusiasm’ by Dr. Florian Ilgen, CSP, Keynote Speaker & Change Catalyst.
Other main stage speakers include: Ahmed El Meligui, Regional Vice President Sales Revenue & Business Development MEA, Hyatt International; Alessandro Brunori, Vice President - Brand Experience, G42; Andrew Boshoff, CFO, Global Hotel Alliance; Bianca Gracias, Managing Partner, Crimson Legal; Brian Hicks, President & CEO, HSMAI; Caroline Thissen, AVP Commercial MEA & Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group; Jeff Strachan, Associate Vice President, Dubai Economy & Tourism; Guido De Wilde, Director wasl Hospitality; Linda Lewis, VP Global Sales Middle East & Asia Pacific, Jumeirah; Loay Nour, VP, Brand & Marketing, Kempinski; Mark Flower, VP Commercial Market Strategy, MEA & Turkiye, Accor; Sam El Asmar, VP Revenue & Distribution, Rotana; Sarah Duignan, Director, Client Relationships, STR.
Mona Faraj, President, HSMAI Middle East & Africa, said: “This has been a testing year for the hospitality industry in our region, and commercial teams have had to rethink source markets, pricing and distribution at short notice. Our Advisory Board built the 2026 programme around those pressures. Delegates will hear about the economic outlook, how source markets recover after conflict, and how independent and regional brands can compete as the industry prepares for 2027. We also take a clear-eyed look at AI, from booking journeys and revenue decisions to data ownership. Every session is built to give commercial leaders something they can act on in their 2027 plans.”
Places are filling fast. Register here. For full details of the conference, click here.
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