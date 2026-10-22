Dubai Chambers organises Dubai- Uzbekistan business seminar to strengthen trade and investment partnerships
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers hosted the Dubai–Uzbekistan Business Seminar at its headquarters, welcoming a high-level delegation led by H.E. Jurabek Rakhimov, Governor of Khorezm region in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The seminar was aimed at exploring trade and investment opportunities and strengthening business partnerships between Dubai and Khorezm.
The event was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Umid Shadiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE. The seminar attracted 180 attendees, including 35 government representatives and business leaders from Khorezm. Participants explored ways to expand economic cooperation, with a particular focus on opportunities between Dubai and the Uzbek region.
Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration across key sectors including tourism, real estate, technology, trade, logistics, manufacturing, education, and retail. The seminar also provided a platform for direct engagement and the exchange of insights into the business environments in Dubai, Khorezm, and Uzbekistan. Participants explored areas of cooperation aligned with their business ambitions and plans for growth and expansion.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are keen to strengthen ties between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan and unlock new trade and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest. The growing economic relationship between our markets offers significant potential for productive partnerships. We are committed to expanding cooperation with Khorezm and enabling businesses to explore promising opportunities and transform them into sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships.”
H.E. Lootah added: “Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and extensive network of international trade relationships provide a strong foundation for Uzbek companies seeking to access new markets and expand their global presence. We remain focused on strengthening business connections, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and helping the business community in Khorezm capitalise on the opportunities Dubai offers for growth and expansion.”
The seminar programme featured presentations highlighting opportunities for economic synergies between Dubai and Uzbekistan, together with the trade and investment advantages offered by both markets. Participants also engaged in networking sessions to explore potential partnerships across the targeted sectors.
Trade figures reflect the continued expansion of bilateral economic ties. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan increased from AED 1.7 billion in 2021 to AED 10.3 billion in 2025, representing growth of more than 505%. In addition, 75 new Uzbek companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first half of 2026.
The seminar forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan. These efforts recently included the establishment of the Uzbek Business Council under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers. The council provides a platform to strengthen business connections, facilitate the exchange of expertise and information, and support the development of new trade and investment partnerships.
The event was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Umid Shadiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE. The seminar attracted 180 attendees, including 35 government representatives and business leaders from Khorezm. Participants explored ways to expand economic cooperation, with a particular focus on opportunities between Dubai and the Uzbek region.
Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration across key sectors including tourism, real estate, technology, trade, logistics, manufacturing, education, and retail. The seminar also provided a platform for direct engagement and the exchange of insights into the business environments in Dubai, Khorezm, and Uzbekistan. Participants explored areas of cooperation aligned with their business ambitions and plans for growth and expansion.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are keen to strengthen ties between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan and unlock new trade and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest. The growing economic relationship between our markets offers significant potential for productive partnerships. We are committed to expanding cooperation with Khorezm and enabling businesses to explore promising opportunities and transform them into sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships.”
H.E. Lootah added: “Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and extensive network of international trade relationships provide a strong foundation for Uzbek companies seeking to access new markets and expand their global presence. We remain focused on strengthening business connections, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and helping the business community in Khorezm capitalise on the opportunities Dubai offers for growth and expansion.”
The seminar programme featured presentations highlighting opportunities for economic synergies between Dubai and Uzbekistan, together with the trade and investment advantages offered by both markets. Participants also engaged in networking sessions to explore potential partnerships across the targeted sectors.
Trade figures reflect the continued expansion of bilateral economic ties. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Uzbekistan increased from AED 1.7 billion in 2021 to AED 10.3 billion in 2025, representing growth of more than 505%. In addition, 75 new Uzbek companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first half of 2026.
The seminar forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Uzbekistan. These efforts recently included the establishment of the Uzbek Business Council under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers. The council provides a platform to strengthen business connections, facilitate the exchange of expertise and information, and support the development of new trade and investment partnerships.
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