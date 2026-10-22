Air Astana's First Boeing 787-9 Starts Test Flights Ahead Of Delivery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Air Astana's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered EI-KZA, has begun its factory flight testing programme in Charleston, the U.S., where one of Boeing's manufacturing facilities is located, according to Air Astana.

The aircraft completed its first test flight on October 1, 2026.

"Boeing is currently progressing through the required certification procedures ahead of delivery of the first aircraft. The first three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners are expected to enter service with Air Astana in 2027", the company said.

According to Air Astana, the arrival of the Dreamliner will mark an important milestone in Air Astana's fleet modernisation programme. The new long-haul aircraft will gradually replace the airline's existing Boeing 767-300ER fleet, contributing to greater operational efficiency and creating new opportunities to expand its international route network.

In November 2025, Air Astana announced an agreement with Boeing for up to 15 additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The order, finalised in February 2026, comprises five firm orders, five options and five purchase rights. It supplements the airline's existing arrangements for three Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026-2027, bringing the total potential fleet to 18 aircraft. Deliveries under the additional order are scheduled for 2032-2035. Based on manufacturer list prices, the combined value of the 18-aircraft fleet, including engines, is estimated at $7 billion.

The airline's operational activities began in 2002 with a fleet of B737-700/800 aircraft operating flights within Kazakhstan and across Central Asia. In 2003, the fleet was expanded with long-haul B757-200 aircraft, opening new routes to Asia and Europe. The B737 and B757 aircraft were retired from service in 2007 and 2020, respectively. In 2013, the airline added three new B767-300ER aircraft to its fleet.