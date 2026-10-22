Abu Dhabi Strengthens Its Position as a Global Financial and AI Hub as Demand for Prime Office Space Accelerates
(MENAFN- The PR Company) CBRE Middle East, the global leader in commercial real estate services, has released its latest Abu Dhabi Finance Sector Report 2026, highlighting Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a global financial and technology hub, supported by expanding financial services activity, strong investment inflows and sustained demand for prime office space.
Financial services continue to play an increasingly important role in the UAE's economic diversification, with the sector recording growth of 14.8% in 2026. At the center of this momentum is Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which recorded a 54% year-on-year increase in assets under management during H1 2026, while active licenses reached 13,974 and the workforce across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands surpassed 49,000 professionals.
The report also highlights Abu Dhabi's emergence as a leading destination for AI and technology investment. Supported by sovereign-backed initiatives and major digital infrastructure projects, the emirate continues to attract investment across AI infrastructure, cloud computing and data centers. The UAE currently leads the world in generative AI adoption, with 73.3% of its working-age population using generative AI tools.
This growing appeal is reflected in Abu Dhabi's international standing. The emirate climbed to 13th place in the Global Financial Centers Index and ranks among the world's top five cities in the IMD Smart Cities Index, reinforcing its attractiveness to investors, businesses and global talent.
As financial and technology firms continue to expand, demand for high-quality office space is intensifying. Average office rents across Abu Dhabi increased by 20.1% year-on-year in Q3 2026, while Prime office rents rose by 28.8% to AED 3,400 per sqm per annum. Overall office occupancy reached 96.4%, with asking rents within ADGM now frequently exceeding AED 6,000 per sqm per annum for the limited space available.
Commenting on the findings, Matthew Green, Head of Research, MENA at CBRE, said: "Abu Dhabi has entered a new phase of growth, where its appeal extends beyond regional competitiveness to genuine global relevance. The combination of a rapidly expanding financial ecosystem, substantial investment in AI and digital infrastructure, and a business environment that continues to attract leading international institutions is reinforcing the emirate's position among the world's most important emerging financial centers. This momentum is translating directly into demand for commercial real estate, particularly within ADGM, where occupier requirements continue to outpace supply.
Financial services continue to play an increasingly important role in the UAE's economic diversification, with the sector recording growth of 14.8% in 2026. At the center of this momentum is Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which recorded a 54% year-on-year increase in assets under management during H1 2026, while active licenses reached 13,974 and the workforce across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands surpassed 49,000 professionals.
The report also highlights Abu Dhabi's emergence as a leading destination for AI and technology investment. Supported by sovereign-backed initiatives and major digital infrastructure projects, the emirate continues to attract investment across AI infrastructure, cloud computing and data centers. The UAE currently leads the world in generative AI adoption, with 73.3% of its working-age population using generative AI tools.
This growing appeal is reflected in Abu Dhabi's international standing. The emirate climbed to 13th place in the Global Financial Centers Index and ranks among the world's top five cities in the IMD Smart Cities Index, reinforcing its attractiveness to investors, businesses and global talent.
As financial and technology firms continue to expand, demand for high-quality office space is intensifying. Average office rents across Abu Dhabi increased by 20.1% year-on-year in Q3 2026, while Prime office rents rose by 28.8% to AED 3,400 per sqm per annum. Overall office occupancy reached 96.4%, with asking rents within ADGM now frequently exceeding AED 6,000 per sqm per annum for the limited space available.
Commenting on the findings, Matthew Green, Head of Research, MENA at CBRE, said: "Abu Dhabi has entered a new phase of growth, where its appeal extends beyond regional competitiveness to genuine global relevance. The combination of a rapidly expanding financial ecosystem, substantial investment in AI and digital infrastructure, and a business environment that continues to attract leading international institutions is reinforcing the emirate's position among the world's most important emerging financial centers. This momentum is translating directly into demand for commercial real estate, particularly within ADGM, where occupier requirements continue to outpace supply.
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