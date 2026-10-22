Madhuri Dixit Recalls Elder Son Arin Scolding Her Whenever Younger Brother Ryan Cried

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently shared a relatable parenting anecdote about her sons, Arin and Ryan, while hosting the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati.

During a conversation with actors Renuka Shahane and Priya Berde who were a part of the show as celebrity guests, Madhuri recalled how her elder son, Arin, would immediately come to the defence of his younger brother, Ryan, whenever she scolded him and he started crying.

She said that although the brothers would fight with each other, they could not stand seeing their mother reprimand either of them.

Madhuri shared,“My older son used to be very protective of his younger brother. If I ever said anything to the little one and he started crying, my elder one would immediately come over and say, 'Now look what you've done! He's crying. All he wanted was just one chocolate, Mom! He's crying now. Why are you doing this?' He would always act like his younger brother's lawyer. They would fight with each other, but they just couldn't stand me scolding either of them!”

For the uninitiated, Madhuri is married to cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan. Their elder son, Arin, was born on March 17, 2003, while their younger son, Ryan, was born on March 8, 2005.

After marrying Nene in 1999, Madhuri moved to the United States and took a break from films to focus on her family and raising her children. The family returned to India in 2011, after spending several years in the US.

Unlike a lot of Bollywood actresses whose pregnancy journeys have been documented publicly, Madhuri had kept this phase of her life private.

No photographs of the actress during her pregnancies, particularly those showing her baby bump, are available on the public domain.

–IANS

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