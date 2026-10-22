As AI Adoption Spreads, IIM Kozhikode Programme Focuses on the Business Value Equation

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Artificial intelligence is moving beyond technology teams and pilot projects into demand forecasting, customer personalisation, workflow automation, workforce decisions and product innovation. The challenge is turning these deployments into measurable business value.

BCG’s 2025 research found that only 5% of companies create significant value from AI at scale, achieving 5× greater revenue gains and 3× greater cost reductions than their peers. Meanwhile, McKinsey’s The State of AI in 2025 found that 88% of organisations use AI in at least one business function, yet nearly two-thirds have not begun scaling it enterprise-wide. While the findings measure different aspects of AI adoption, they highlight a common challenge: translating AI use into scalable business outcomes.

Against this backdrop, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has introduced its AI Applications for Business programme, an 18-week self-paced online programme focused on the business decisions behind AI adoption. The emphasis is on exploring tools conceptually through use cases, identifying where AI can create value, evaluating opportunities and understanding what it takes to implement and scale them responsibly.

The programme combines 17 weeks of pre-recorded lectures by IIM Kozhikode faculty with live masterclasses by industry experts and weekly live doubt-clearing sessions. Its five-part curriculum covers:

•AI/ML Concepts: AI/ML fundamentals, learning techniques, forecasting and model evaluation.

•GenAI Concepts: Language models, prompting and enterprise solutions.

•Agentic AI Concepts: Agentic AI foundations, planning, tool use and platforms.

•AI Applications across Industries: AI applications in BFSI, healthcare, HR, marketing, product and technology.

•Digital Transformation with AI: AI-led business models, operating models, integration and governance.

The programme explores business applications of AI across banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, HR, digital marketing and customer experience, product management, and technology strategy. Its practical components include:

•Mini project: Redesign a business workflow using GenAI and agentic AI.

•Strategic capstone: Evaluate AI opportunities and potential ROI, assess platforms and operating models, address governance and risk, and develop an adoption roadmap.

Masterclass topics and project details are indicative and subject to change.

As organisations increasingly expect professionals to translate AI capabilities into business outcomes, familiarity with AI alone is no longer enough. Professionals must connect AI to business problems, operating models, risk and measurable outcomes. The programme addresses this emerging skills gap through business and functional applications rather than technology in isolation.

IIM Kozhikode brings established management education credentials to the programme. It was ranked 3rd in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management), marking its third successive year among India’s top three, and 76th globally and 4th in India in the Financial Times Open Enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2025. The institute is accredited by EQUIS and AMBA. Established in 1996, it has delivered close to 1,450 management development programmes, training more than 55,000 participants from over 200 organisations.

The programme directors are Prof. M. P. Sebastian, Professor of Information Systems, whose work focuses on Generative AI, digital transformation and digital innovation, and Prof. Vidushi Pandey, Assistant Professor of Marketing Management, who specialises in social media, data analytics and digital business. Programme directors may change.

The programme is designed for mid- to senior-level professionals across business and technology, including functional managers, product and technology professionals, strategy and transformation specialists, entrepreneurs, CXOs, functional heads and business owners. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or a diploma equivalent to 10+2+3 in any discipline, with no coding experience required.

Participants can additionally opt for a two-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode, at an additional cost. The immersion includes problem framing, an AI system design sprint, a business case lab, an executive simulation and a personal AI roadmap, with feedback from faculty and industry experts.

Programme at a glance

•Start date: 22 December 2026

•Duration: 18 weeks

•Format: Self-paced online

•Time commitment: 4–5 hours per week

•Programme fee: INR 1,70,000 + GST

•Payment: Flexible payment options available; additional convenience charges apply to instalments

•Access: Learning platform and materials during the programme and for one year after completion

•Certification: IIM Kozhikode Certificate of Completion, subject to a minimum overall evaluation score of 70%

•Campus immersion: Optional, at additional cost

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