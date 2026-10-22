87-Year-Old Veteran Sandalwood Star Kanchana Donates Rs 100 Crore Property To Tirupati Temple

Veteran actress Kanchana remains famous among today's audience for her grandmother roles. She ruled Sandalwood and South Indian cinema as a massive star during the 60s and 70s. She acted in popular Kannada movies like Babruvahana, Shankar Guru, and Nanobba Kalla alongside Dr. Rajkumar. She worked in over 150 films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

The actress is 87 years old now. She created a huge buzz a few months ago when she made a public appearance after many years. She attended an event in Chennai and traveled back in an auto-rickshaw. This simple gesture surprised everyone. People could not believe that the owner of a Rs 100 crore property traveled in an auto at this old age.

Many fans felt curious to know more about her life after this incident. Her life story is truly fascinating. The actress donated her Rs 100 crore wealth and now travels in an auto! Kanchana currently lives a peaceful and spiritual life with the support of her sister. She spends her days in prayer. Her fans continue to find inspiration in her dignity, kindness, and extraordinary generosity.

Many actors donate some money for charity, but Kanchana made a very unique contribution. She donated property worth around Rs 100 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Her deep devotion to Lord Venkateswara shaped her entire life. She decided to stay unmarried and lived a quiet life, focusing completely on spirituality and service.

Why did she donate the property?

Kanchana and her sister Girija Pandey inherited highly valuable land on GN Chetty Road in T Nagar, Chennai. Her relatives tried to grab this property. She fought a long legal battle against them.

She won the case eventually and kept the promise she had made to God. She donated the massive property, which spans over six floors, to the TTD to build a grand temple for Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi. This property easily costs more than Rs 100 crore today.

Kanchana worked as an air hostess before she entered the film industry. Director CV Sridhar spotted her, and her life changed completely when she acted in the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. She became one of the most popular heroines of the 1960s and 70s.

She acted in over 200 films across South Indian languages and Hindi. She paired up with almost all the top heroes of that era. She won the hearts of fans with her energetic performances in hit movies like Prema Nagar, Sri Krishnavataram, and Ananda Bhairavi.

The actress's background

She was born into a Telugu family in Chennai. Her real name is Vasundhara Devi. She chose a life of celibacy and remained unmarried. She acted continuously for 46 years without taking any break. She took a short break from the film industry later. Kanchana then played the grandmother's role in the 2017 Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy.

The actress had bought properties in T Nagar, Chennai, using the money she earned from movies. She revealed in an interview that her relatives had grabbed those properties. She prayed to Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati and promised to write off the properties to him if she got them back.

Kanchana won the court case after fighting at various levels and recovered all her properties. As a result, Kanchana stated that she registered the property, then valued at Rs 80 crore, to Lord Elumalaiyan. The 87-year-old Kanchana recently shared a deep thought in an interview. She said, "Nothing is permanent in this world."