Jio Platforms IPO: Rs 30,213 Crore Issue Subscribed In 100 Minutes

Jio Platforms Limited has made history in 2026 with its ₹30,213 crore initial public offering, becoming the largest public issue in the country. This massive digital services offering overtakes the ₹27,870 crore issue launched by Hyundai Motor India in 2024. Opened on October 21, the Jio issue was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. By 5 PM on the first day, it had already been subscribed 3.01 times. This rapid response prompts readers to read about how the top 10 major IPOs performed on their opening days.

Hyundai And NSE Offerings

Taking the second spot, the South Korean automaker's Indian unit raised ₹27,870 crore in October 2024 through a pure offer for sale. However, it received only 18 percent bids on day one, taking until the third day to be fully subscribed. Third is the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which launched its ₹22,569 crore OFS in September 2026. It saw 42 percent bidding on the first day, was fully subscribed on the second, and closed with 5.7 times subscription.

LIC, Paytm And Other Major Issues

Fourth, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) brought a ₹21,000 crore issue in May 2022, securing 67 percent on day one and finishing at 2.95 times. Fifth is One97 Communications, operating as Paytm, which raised ₹18,300 crore in November 2021, managing only 18 percent on its opening day. Sixth, Tata Capital Limited introduced its ₹15,512 crore issue in October 2025, logging 38 percent on day one. Seventh is state-owned Coal India, which raised ₹15,200 crore in October 2010, seeing 34 percent initial bidding. Eighth, HDB Financial Services launched a ₹12,500 crore offering in June 2025, which saw 37 percent on the first day.

## LG Electronics And Reliance Power

LG Electronics And Reliance Power

Ninth is LG Electronics India, which brought an ₹11,607 crore OFS in October 2025, fully subscribing on day one and ending at 54.02 times. Finally, taking the tenth spot, Reliance Power raised ₹11,563 crore in January 2008. It was fully subscribed in 1 minute, hit 10.55 times by the end of day one, and closed at 70.02 times.