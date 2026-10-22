Tata Car Sales: Tata Motors Breaks Navratri Records With 10,000 Deliveries In One Day

People always buy more things when festivals arrive. Vehicle buyers especially rush to showrooms on Vijayadashami day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles received a fantastic response this time. The company delivered more than 50,000 cars to customers during the festive season.

Tata Motors sold a massive 10,000 cars on the single day of Dashami. Buyers are showing strong demand for Tata cars and SUVs in the Indian market right now. Tata Motors currently holds the second spot among the top car-selling companies in the country, based on sales records from the past few months.

Customers have high confidence in the brand, which has increased showroom footfalls. The company stated that car inquiries, bookings, and new vehicle deliveries have all gone up.

What did the company say?

Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that customer enthusiasm remains very high during the festive season. Buyers are giving a great response to the company's cars and SUVs, which come with multiple powertrain options.

Customers gave a specially strong response during Navratri. The company delivered over 50,000 vehicles during this festive period. Amit Kamat added that more than 10,000 vehicles reached the hands of customers on Dussehra day alone.

How much did Navratri car sales grow?

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released new data about the festive sales. Buyers purchased a total of 1,82,728 cars across the country during Navratri.

. 2024 Navratri: 1,65,534 cars sold.

. 2026 Navratri: 1,82,728 cars sold.

. Growth: 10.39 percent.

Car sales saw a 10.39 percent growth this time when compared to the 2024 Navratri. However, sales recorded a 21.91 percent drop when compared to the 2025 Navratri. FADA explained that Navratri lasted for 11 days last year, while it ran for only 10 days this time.

This one-day difference impacted the final sales numbers. Overall, the strong Navratri response for Tata Motors is expected to bring a positive push for Diwali sales as well.