Best PR Company in Asia with Complete Marketing and Communication Solutions for Corporates and Individuals
(MENAFN- Shoury)
IASH Marcomm brings PR, digital marketing, IPO communication and personal branding under one roof for brands and leaders across India and beyond.
IASH Marcomm Ventures LLP, a Chandigarh-based integrated marketing communication agency, working for clients spread across Middle East, America, Australia & Canada, comes out as a leading choice for businesses and individuals across Asia & Middle east seeking complete PR and marketing support. Trusted by more than 500+ brands, the agency combines media relations, digital marketing, content, video production and investor communication in a single, AI-integrated service model.
Complete Solutions Under One Roof
IASH Marcomm works as a full marketing team for its clients, so corporates and individuals no longer need separate agencies for PR, digital and creative work. Its services span six areas:
• PR and Communications: digital PR, media outreach, branding, online reputation management and corporate profile creation.
• Social Media and Content: social media marketing, influencer marketing, content creation, virality campaigns and podcasts.
• Digital Marketing and Performance: Google Ads, PPC, SEO, lead generation, AI marketing and growth hacking.
• Graphic and Video Production: graphic design, corporate films, product videos and reels, produced by in-house teams.
• Web Design and Development: fast, responsive, SEO-friendly websites and online stores.
• IPO and Investor Relations: IPO communication, launch support and investor decks.
The agency serves real estate, manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, hospitality and Ayurveda brands, along with founders and business leaders, across both B2B and B2C markets.
A Proven Track Record
IASH Marcomm has managed IPO communication for Pranik Logistics, Ravel Care, Matrix geo, MPK Steels, Shree Refrigerations Limited and Sat Kartar Shopping, covering the investor story, pitch deck, media coverage and social media through to subscription close.
In personal branding, the agency helps founders and CEOs get featured in newspapers, podcasts, interviews and TEDx talks, while managing their LinkedIn and Instagram presence. Its event and campaign work includes , TEDx Mussoorie and the Military Literature Festival.
Its client roster includes UNDP, Jeena Sikho Limited, Zappfresh, Narnolia and ALPL. Sanam Kapoor, Founder of La Pino'z Pizza, credits the agency with telling his story authentically, from a podcast feature to being honoured with the GICA award by Shri Nitin Gadkari.
Leadership Perspective
"Brands today don't need five different agencies. They need one partner who understands their story and can tell it everywhere that matters, from the newspaper to the boardroom to the Instagram feed," said Director, IASH Marcomm. "Our goal is to make complete, world-class communication accessible to every business and leader across Asia."
With a growing presence across Dubai, Vancouver, Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, IASH Marcomm plans to expand its reach to more markets across America, Asia and the Middle East.
IASH Marcomm brings PR, digital marketing, IPO communication and personal branding under one roof for brands and leaders across India and beyond.
IASH Marcomm Ventures LLP, a Chandigarh-based integrated marketing communication agency, working for clients spread across Middle East, America, Australia & Canada, comes out as a leading choice for businesses and individuals across Asia & Middle east seeking complete PR and marketing support. Trusted by more than 500+ brands, the agency combines media relations, digital marketing, content, video production and investor communication in a single, AI-integrated service model.
Complete Solutions Under One Roof
IASH Marcomm works as a full marketing team for its clients, so corporates and individuals no longer need separate agencies for PR, digital and creative work. Its services span six areas:
• PR and Communications: digital PR, media outreach, branding, online reputation management and corporate profile creation.
• Social Media and Content: social media marketing, influencer marketing, content creation, virality campaigns and podcasts.
• Digital Marketing and Performance: Google Ads, PPC, SEO, lead generation, AI marketing and growth hacking.
• Graphic and Video Production: graphic design, corporate films, product videos and reels, produced by in-house teams.
• Web Design and Development: fast, responsive, SEO-friendly websites and online stores.
• IPO and Investor Relations: IPO communication, launch support and investor decks.
The agency serves real estate, manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, hospitality and Ayurveda brands, along with founders and business leaders, across both B2B and B2C markets.
A Proven Track Record
IASH Marcomm has managed IPO communication for Pranik Logistics, Ravel Care, Matrix geo, MPK Steels, Shree Refrigerations Limited and Sat Kartar Shopping, covering the investor story, pitch deck, media coverage and social media through to subscription close.
In personal branding, the agency helps founders and CEOs get featured in newspapers, podcasts, interviews and TEDx talks, while managing their LinkedIn and Instagram presence. Its event and campaign work includes , TEDx Mussoorie and the Military Literature Festival.
Its client roster includes UNDP, Jeena Sikho Limited, Zappfresh, Narnolia and ALPL. Sanam Kapoor, Founder of La Pino'z Pizza, credits the agency with telling his story authentically, from a podcast feature to being honoured with the GICA award by Shri Nitin Gadkari.
Leadership Perspective
"Brands today don't need five different agencies. They need one partner who understands their story and can tell it everywhere that matters, from the newspaper to the boardroom to the Instagram feed," said Director, IASH Marcomm. "Our goal is to make complete, world-class communication accessible to every business and leader across Asia."
With a growing presence across Dubai, Vancouver, Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, IASH Marcomm plans to expand its reach to more markets across America, Asia and the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment