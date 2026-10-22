Turkish BIST One Hundred Index Opens Lower as Market Decline Continues
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened Thursday’s trading session in negative territory, starting at 11,540.61 points after declining by 0.32%, or 36.50 points, compared with the previous close. The weaker opening followed a significant drop in the previous session, reflecting continued movement in the Turkish equity market.
The index finished Wednesday’s trading at 11,577.12 points, marking a daily decline of 1.87%. Trading activity during the session reached a total transaction volume of 85.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.73 billion), indicating the value of shares exchanged across the market.
Currency trading also showed the Turkish lira at different levels against major international currencies early Thursday. At 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), the lira traded at 49.6270 against the US dollar, 55.9090 against the euro and 66.6430 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, commodity prices remained in focus alongside developments in the stock and foreign exchange markets. Gold was priced at $4,089.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $111.55 per barrel.
The opening figures provide an overview of movements across Türkiye’s equity, currency and commodity markets at the start of Thursday’s session. The BIST 100’s initial decline came after Wednesday’s losses, while exchange rates and global commodity prices offered additional indicators of market conditions during the morning.
The index finished Wednesday’s trading at 11,577.12 points, marking a daily decline of 1.87%. Trading activity during the session reached a total transaction volume of 85.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.73 billion), indicating the value of shares exchanged across the market.
Currency trading also showed the Turkish lira at different levels against major international currencies early Thursday. At 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), the lira traded at 49.6270 against the US dollar, 55.9090 against the euro and 66.6430 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, commodity prices remained in focus alongside developments in the stock and foreign exchange markets. Gold was priced at $4,089.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $111.55 per barrel.
The opening figures provide an overview of movements across Türkiye’s equity, currency and commodity markets at the start of Thursday’s session. The BIST 100’s initial decline came after Wednesday’s losses, while exchange rates and global commodity prices offered additional indicators of market conditions during the morning.
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