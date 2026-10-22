PR: Moro Hub and SentinelOne partner to bring AI security to the UAE
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 21 October 2026: Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), today announced a strategic partnership agreement with SentinelOne, the AI Security leader, to enhance AI Security capabilities available to organisations across the UAE. Customers will be able to deploy the platform as a sovereign solution within the UAE, or consume it as a managed service delivered by Moro Hub. The agreement was announced during Moro Hub's participation in the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026).
As organisations across sectors adopt generative AI, AI agents and AI-enabled applications, they face a new set of risks, including data exposure, prompt manipulation and unmonitored AI use. The SentinelOne AI Security platform is designed to help organisations discover and govern how AI is used, protect AI applications and agents at runtime, and detect and respond to threats at machine speed. Through this partnership, Moro Hub expands its cybersecurity ecosystem with advanced AI security capabilities, enabling organisations across the UAE to accelerate AI adoption within secure, resilient, and sovereign digital environments.
Moro Hub will offer the platform as a sovereign on-premise solution or hosted within its data centres, enabling organisations with strict regulatory requirements to maintain full control of their security telemetry and AI data in-country. Additionally, its managed service allows Moro Hub's specialists to deploy, operate, and monitor the platform directly on the customer's behalf.
"Securing AI is quickly becoming a core requirement for organisations in the UAE. Through this partnership, we can offer customers the choice of a sovereign deployment that keeps their data in the country, or a managed service operated by our own specialists, so that every organisation can adopt AI with confidence within a secure and resilient environment," said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.
"The collaboration with SentinelOne strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that support data security and digital infrastructure, and helps our customers build more proactive security capable of keeping pace with the accelerating speed of cyberattacks and AI-driven threats," he added.
The partnership supports Moro Hub's strategy to expand its cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthen the range of sovereign and managed security services available to organisations in the UAE. By integrating advanced AI security capabilities into its portfolio, Moro Hub will help customers secure AI adoption while enhancing protection, detection and response against evolving cyber threats.
"Expanding our partnership with Moro Hub reflects SentinelOne's long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider region. As organisations across the Emirates accelerate their investment in AI, they need security that is built into that transformation, not bolted on after the fact. Through Moro Hub, customers can run the SentinelOne AI Security platform as a sovereign deployment in the UAE or consume it as a managed service, giving them a stronger foundation to secure their AI investments and respond to threats at machine speed," said Girard Moussa, AVP for META Region, at SentinelOne.
The agreement was signed during WETEX 2026, organised by DEWA and held on 20 to 22 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition provides a global platform that brings together institutions, companies, business leaders, experts and specialists to review the latest solutions and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and to strengthen partnership opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and technologies
-ENDS-
As organisations across sectors adopt generative AI, AI agents and AI-enabled applications, they face a new set of risks, including data exposure, prompt manipulation and unmonitored AI use. The SentinelOne AI Security platform is designed to help organisations discover and govern how AI is used, protect AI applications and agents at runtime, and detect and respond to threats at machine speed. Through this partnership, Moro Hub expands its cybersecurity ecosystem with advanced AI security capabilities, enabling organisations across the UAE to accelerate AI adoption within secure, resilient, and sovereign digital environments.
Moro Hub will offer the platform as a sovereign on-premise solution or hosted within its data centres, enabling organisations with strict regulatory requirements to maintain full control of their security telemetry and AI data in-country. Additionally, its managed service allows Moro Hub's specialists to deploy, operate, and monitor the platform directly on the customer's behalf.
"Securing AI is quickly becoming a core requirement for organisations in the UAE. Through this partnership, we can offer customers the choice of a sovereign deployment that keeps their data in the country, or a managed service operated by our own specialists, so that every organisation can adopt AI with confidence within a secure and resilient environment," said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.
"The collaboration with SentinelOne strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that support data security and digital infrastructure, and helps our customers build more proactive security capable of keeping pace with the accelerating speed of cyberattacks and AI-driven threats," he added.
The partnership supports Moro Hub's strategy to expand its cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthen the range of sovereign and managed security services available to organisations in the UAE. By integrating advanced AI security capabilities into its portfolio, Moro Hub will help customers secure AI adoption while enhancing protection, detection and response against evolving cyber threats.
"Expanding our partnership with Moro Hub reflects SentinelOne's long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider region. As organisations across the Emirates accelerate their investment in AI, they need security that is built into that transformation, not bolted on after the fact. Through Moro Hub, customers can run the SentinelOne AI Security platform as a sovereign deployment in the UAE or consume it as a managed service, giving them a stronger foundation to secure their AI investments and respond to threats at machine speed," said Girard Moussa, AVP for META Region, at SentinelOne.
The agreement was signed during WETEX 2026, organised by DEWA and held on 20 to 22 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition provides a global platform that brings together institutions, companies, business leaders, experts and specialists to review the latest solutions and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and to strengthen partnership opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and technologies
-ENDS-
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