Binance Says It Helped Disrupt West African Crypto Scam Networks In Coordinated Joint Disruption Week

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance says it has taken part in a coordinated crackdown on scam networks operating from West Africa, describing the effort as part of“Joint Disruption Week” alongside law enforcement and private-sector partners.

In a press release dated October 21, 2026, Binance stated that the operation led to 28 arrests across Ghana and Nigeria. The company said investigators shared intelligence in real time across borders during the week-long effort.

Binance reported that in Ghana authorities arrested 19 people near Accra. It added that the operation included seizures of 303 electronic devices and identification of 117 victims of human trafficking. The company also said private sector partners identified more than $11 million in funds that could potentially be frozen, citing the U.S. Department of Justice as the source for that figure.

Compliance spending tied to anti-fraud work

Binance connected its participation to what it described as long-term investment in compliance for user protection. The company said it invests approximately $300 million a year in compliance and that around 1,500 employees work in compliance-related functions.

Binance also claimed its systems intercepted about $10.53 billion in potential fraud, scams and irregular activity between 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Samukele Mkhize, Compliance Head for Binance Africa, was quoted in the release saying scammers do not“keep within borders” and that real-time sharing among law enforcement, technology companies and exchanges can remove tools criminals rely on. Binance said it was“proud to stand with the investigators across West Africa” who enabled the operation.

Requests and education efforts cited

The press release said Joint Disruption Week builds on prior cooperation. Binance claimed it has supported authorities across 313,653 law enforcement requests to date, and that in 2025 it processed more than 71,000 requests that helped prevent $6.69 billion in potential fraud losses for users.

Alongside enforcement, Binance referenced what it said is free education through Binance Academy, presented as open to everyone without an account. The company said it aims to help people recognise warning signs of scams before they lose money.

Mkhize was quoted saying enforcement removes criminals while education reduces the“opportunity,” adding that many scams rely on pressure and panic, including tactics such as promises of returns that sound too good to be true or demands for urgent payment. Binance also said no genuine investment platform will rush a user to move crypto.

Reporting guidance included

Binance stated that anyone who believes they were targeted should report to local police and contact Binance customer support through the official app or website.

The announcement was distributed by APO Group on behalf of Binance.

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