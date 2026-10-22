The Central African Republic Continues To Make Progress, While Consolidating The Gains Remains Essential

During its weekly press conference, MINUSCA revisited the presentation, on 20 October, of the latest report of the United Nations Secretary-General on the situation in the Central African Republic by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MINUSCA, Ms. Valentine Rugwabiza, before the United Nations Security Council.

At the outset of her briefing, the Special Representative announced the release, on 19 October, of the hostages held by the Azande Ani Kpi Gbé (AAKG) militia since the attack on Bambouti on 28 December 2025, including the locality's Sub-Prefect. The release was made possible through a security operation executed by MINUSCA, following several months of mediation led by local authorities with the support of the Mission.

In her statement, Ms. Rugwabiza underscored that“the progress achieved by the Central African Republic in recent years is real and tangible. It reflects the commitment of the Central African authorities and its people to consolidate peace, strengthen institutions, and build a more stable and prosperous future.” She notably highlighted progress made in the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, the disarmament and demobilization of combatants, and the gradual installation of elected local authorities as part of the decentralization process. Since July 2025, more than 1,900 combatants have been disarmed and demobilized with the support of MINUSCA, while 127 out of the country's 177 municipalities had completed the installation of their elected officials as of 1 October.

The Special Representative nevertheless recalled that these gains remain fragile. She drew the Council's attention to the persistence of security challenges in certain border regions, particularly in the northeast and southeast of the country. Referring to the attacks in Am-Dafock, as well as continuing tensions along the border between the Central African Republic, Sudan and Chad, she stressed that regional instability continues to pose a serious threat.

Ms. Rugwabiza also emphasized the pivotal role of the partnership between the Central African authorities and MINUSCA in the protection of civilians, the restoration of State authority, and support for the peace process.

She recalled that the gains achieved will need to be sustained through long-term investments in the rule of law, public institutions, human rights, social cohesion, and socio-economic development.

Regarding the future of the Mission, the Special Representative indicated that the results achieved now make it possible to envisage a new phase in the partnership between the United Nations and the Central African Republic. She advocated for“a gradual, responsible and sustainable transition, led by the Central African authorities and informed by realities on the ground.” Before Council members, she stressed that“the question is no longer whether a transition is possible, but how to prepare for it in a responsible, gradual and sustainable manner, in order to preserve the hard-won gains and ensure that no vacuum undermines the progress that has been made.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Security Council members welcomed the progress made in the Central African Republic in the areas of peace, security, the extension of State authority, and the political process. A consensus emerged on the need to preserve these achievements, maintain MINUSCA's protection capacities in the face of persistent security threats, and ensure that any evolution of the Mission's configuration is guided by realities on the ground.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).