Three Tourists Drown, Two Missing In Cox's Bazar Sea

One other tourist was rescued in critical condition, Mahbub Alam, a beach worker deployed by the Cox's Bazar district administration, told the media.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm near the museum of Himchari Marina Resort, said SI Solaiman, In-Charge of the Himchari Police Outpost.

According to Solaiman, several tourists were swimming near the museum when strong currents suddenly swept them away. Bystanders managed to rescue one tourist in critical condition, while three bodies were recovered.

The identities of the deceased and the missing tourists could not immediately be established.

Life guards and fire service personnel have launched a search and rescue operation to locate the two missing tourists.

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