China's New Drone Mothership Targets US Undersea Edge

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's development of specialized naval auxiliaries designed to transport, launch and recover submarine-sized uncrewed vessels signals an assertive push to project autonomous undersea power beyond the First Island Chain and systematically challenge US submarine dominance in the Western Pacific.

This month, multiple media outlets reported visual evidence showing that China has constructed a second dedicated mothership to deploy and service submarine-sized uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), signaling an expanding bid to project autonomous undersea power beyond its coastal waters.

The incomplete auxiliary vessel, built at Guangzhou Shipyard International facilities on Longxue Island, was filmed under tow along the Pearl River near Guangzhou's Panyu district. Estimated at 150 meters long, it represents a scaled-down, six-lifting-tower variant of an earlier 205-meter vessel launched at Shanghai's Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard.

By fielding specialized stern cradles and internal hangars, the platform is designed to launch, recover, and maintain 35-to-45-meter, 400-to-700-ton autonomous submarines directly at sea.

The tender addresses a critical logistical bottleneck by ferrying high-tonnage drones across long distances-such as through Southeast Asian chokepoints into the Indian Ocean-without exhausting vehicle endurance or relying on permanent foreign basing.

However, while this mobile infrastructure extends underwater reach for missions like seabed surveillance or minelaying, operating a conspicuous surface ship introduces a prominent visual and radar signature that adversaries can track to localize otherwise concealed undersea drones.

China's steady introduction of unmanned underwater warfare capabilities may indicate that it is considering these assets for offensive and defensive roles. For offensive purposes, China could use its XLUUVs to disable US and allied underwater sensors in the First Island Chain.

Destroying those sensors could enable Chinese submarines to cross critical chokepoints such as the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel to establish forward presence against US naval forces intervening in a possible US-China conflict over Taiwan.