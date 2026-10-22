Australia's Nextdc Stock Collapse Fires A Global AI Warning

MENAFN - Asia Times) For two decades, data centers were relatively safe, lucrative real estate investments. They attracted investors because they served as digital infrastructure - the essential plumbing that keeps the internet running.

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and its increased demands on computing power has meant data centre builders are in a race to build out sufficient supply.

But in the past two weeks, investors have started to have genuine concerns about the long-term viability of these businesses.

On Wednesday (October 21), shares in NextDC, one of Australia's largest data center builders, collapsed by 40% after it said delays at its flagship Melbourne site meant its revenue forecasts would fall short of forecasts.

These delays have come about after the local community raised significant concerns about the impact of NextDC's M3 data center expansion. Electricity distributor Jemena paused the construction of the giant concrete power poles that had been snaking their way along Footscray streets after local councils raised concerns about the impact on residential neighborhoods.

These 22-meter power poles are crucial to NextDC's operations in Footscray. Data center operators make their profits from selling access to the massive amounts of power that AI chips need. Without that power, these facilities cannot remain viable.

NextDC is not alone in facing significant headwinds. Data center company Firmus abruptly canceled its multi-billion-dollar listing on the Australian stock exchange due to a lack of investor demand.

Similarly, London-based data center developer Nscale is struggling to attract buyers for a stock market listing on Wall Street. Shares in CoreWeave, which claims to operate the world's most powerful AI supercomputer, dropped 15% in one day last week on concerns about its financial strength.