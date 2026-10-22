Mastercard Gateway goes live in Syria, enabling international digital payments
(MENAFN- OMC) Damascus, Syria; 21 October 2026: Mastercard has introduced Mastercard Gateway in Syria, providing businesses and financial institutions with a fully integrated platform capable of processing secure digital payments across point-of-sale (POS), and e-commerce payment channels.
The launch strengthens the country's digital payments infrastructure and marks a further step in Syria's participation in the global payments ecosystem, following the successful processing of the first international card-present and card-not-present transactions in Syria in over a decade.
Mastercard Gateway is available via Merchant Cloud, Mastercard’s unified payments platform that offers merchant and businesses streamlined access to market-leading payment solutions and services – such as agentic commerce, fraud protection, tokenization, data insights and hosted checkout options. The Gateway helps businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users.
”Syria’s reconnection to the international payments ecosystem is crucially important for the country's economic recovery, opening doors for people and businesses to participate in the global economy. We are proud to be part of that historic milestone and look forward to continuing to work with our partners in Syria to unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.
Mastercard Gateway combines Mastercard’s global payment technology with local payment infrastructure, enabling live, end-to-end transaction processing in store and online. The innovative platform empowers merchants to reach a broader customer base, tap into e-commerce and reduce reliance on cash while creating a smoother path for international digital giants and e-commerce players across industries to enter the Syrian market.
“Through Mastercard Gateway, Syria’s banks can now extend merchant acceptance faster, giving the country’s merchants – from large retailers to SMEs –a simple, secure and reliable pathway to digital payments to meet their customers’ evolving needs,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president, Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions.
The introduction of Mastercard Gateway represents the company’s latest contribution to the development of digital payments capabilities in Syria, with the potential to support greater financial inclusion and SME growth. By broadening merchant acceptance and access to modern payment capabilities, the platform enables consumers and businesses to benefit from fast, simple and secure ways to pay while fueling the country's wider digital transformation and long-term economic development. Ensuring that businesses across the region have the payments infrastructure in place that ensures they are ready for whatever comes next.
The launch strengthens the country's digital payments infrastructure and marks a further step in Syria's participation in the global payments ecosystem, following the successful processing of the first international card-present and card-not-present transactions in Syria in over a decade.
Mastercard Gateway is available via Merchant Cloud, Mastercard’s unified payments platform that offers merchant and businesses streamlined access to market-leading payment solutions and services – such as agentic commerce, fraud protection, tokenization, data insights and hosted checkout options. The Gateway helps businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users.
”Syria’s reconnection to the international payments ecosystem is crucially important for the country's economic recovery, opening doors for people and businesses to participate in the global economy. We are proud to be part of that historic milestone and look forward to continuing to work with our partners in Syria to unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.
Mastercard Gateway combines Mastercard’s global payment technology with local payment infrastructure, enabling live, end-to-end transaction processing in store and online. The innovative platform empowers merchants to reach a broader customer base, tap into e-commerce and reduce reliance on cash while creating a smoother path for international digital giants and e-commerce players across industries to enter the Syrian market.
“Through Mastercard Gateway, Syria’s banks can now extend merchant acceptance faster, giving the country’s merchants – from large retailers to SMEs –a simple, secure and reliable pathway to digital payments to meet their customers’ evolving needs,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president, Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions.
The introduction of Mastercard Gateway represents the company’s latest contribution to the development of digital payments capabilities in Syria, with the potential to support greater financial inclusion and SME growth. By broadening merchant acceptance and access to modern payment capabilities, the platform enables consumers and businesses to benefit from fast, simple and secure ways to pay while fueling the country's wider digital transformation and long-term economic development. Ensuring that businesses across the region have the payments infrastructure in place that ensures they are ready for whatever comes next.
OMC
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