Bush Family Rift: Two Bushes Back Democrat Talarico in Texas
(MENAFN) Two members of the Bush family, a Texas political dynasty long tied to the Republican Party, are backing Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico, exposing a split inside one of the state’s best-known GOP clans.
Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, gave $2,500 to Lone Star Rising PAC, a committee working to elect Talarico, according to the group’s third-quarter 2026 filing with the Federal Election Commission. A public media outlet, Houston Public Media’s parent category, reported that the contribution is dated Sept. 23.
Her uncle, Neil Bush, went further, endorsing Talarico publicly. In a Facebook post, he said he had cast his vote for the state representative over Republican Ken Paxton.
Bush pointed to two reasons: his concerns about Paxton’s record as Texas attorney general, and his respect for Talarico’s approach to public service.
“I see in him the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees,” Bush wrote.
Bush also condemned Paxton’s push to contest the 2020 presidential election results in other states, describing it as an affront to democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.
The Republican-controlled Texas House impeached Paxton in 2023, but the Texas Senate acquitted him.
Bush warned that, inside the Republican Party, allegiance to individual leaders has come to outweigh principle. He stressed, however, that he still holds to traditional Republican ideals.
“Character matters more than party affiliation,” he wrote.
Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, gave $2,500 to Lone Star Rising PAC, a committee working to elect Talarico, according to the group’s third-quarter 2026 filing with the Federal Election Commission. A public media outlet, Houston Public Media’s parent category, reported that the contribution is dated Sept. 23.
Her uncle, Neil Bush, went further, endorsing Talarico publicly. In a Facebook post, he said he had cast his vote for the state representative over Republican Ken Paxton.
Bush pointed to two reasons: his concerns about Paxton’s record as Texas attorney general, and his respect for Talarico’s approach to public service.
“I see in him the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees,” Bush wrote.
Bush also condemned Paxton’s push to contest the 2020 presidential election results in other states, describing it as an affront to democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.
The Republican-controlled Texas House impeached Paxton in 2023, but the Texas Senate acquitted him.
Bush warned that, inside the Republican Party, allegiance to individual leaders has come to outweigh principle. He stressed, however, that he still holds to traditional Republican ideals.
“Character matters more than party affiliation,” he wrote.
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