Build Your House Exhibition Returns for Its Seventh Edition with Expanded Industry Participation
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar – 21 October 2026:
Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, NeXTfairs has announced that the seventh edition of Build Your House Exhibition will be held from 26 to 28 October 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), Halls 7, 8 and 9. This year’s edition will bring together more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries, alongside an expanded conference programme featuring more than 50 speakers.
The exhibition will be inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Building on six successful editions that have collectively attracted more than 150,000 Qatari visitors, Build Your House returns with increased participation from exhibitors and sponsors. As Qatar’s premier platform for residential construction, renovation, design and smart living, the exhibition continues to connect Qatari homeowners with the companies and industry professionals supporting their building and renovation projects.
Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, said:
“Build Your House has established itself as an important link between Qatar’s residential construction industry and the homeowners it serves. Our vision goes beyond showcasing products and services. We have built it to be a practical knowledge and decision-making platform where homeowners can better understand the building process, compare solutions and seek professional guidance before making important decisions. For exhibitors, it provides direct access to a highly relevant market of homeowners, investors and prospective buyers, creating opportunities to showcase their expertise, generate enquiries and build valuable business relationships. As we continue to grow, our focus is on strengthening this role and supporting a more competitive private sector, contributing to Qatar’s economic development priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030.”
The 2026 edition is supported by 45 partners and sponsors. Government partners include the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, and Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as Sustainability Partner. Key partners include Qatar Development Bank as Development Partner and Tadmur Trading as Founding Partner, alongside Platinum Sponsors QA Tech, Qatar UPVC Windows & Doors, Eshhar Projects and Jazeera Factory for Paints.
Through its Family Empowerment Department, and in cooperation with NeXTfairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family is providing free exhibition spaces for national productive project owners under the “Min Al Watan” slogan. This participation reflects the Ministry’s efforts to support and empower national projects, enhance opportunities to market their products and introduce them to the exhibition’s audience, develop their capabilities, and promote their economic sustainability.
Mohamed Ali Al Muhannadi, Director Public Relations and Communication at KAHRAMAA, said: “KAHRAMAA is pleased to participate in the seventh edition of Build Your House (BYH) 2026, a leading platform that brings together stakeholders from the construction and real estate development sectors with citizens seeking to build, develop, and enhance their homes. This participation reflects KAHRAMAA’s commitment to strengthening direct engagement with the public and showcasing its digital services and smart solutions in the electricity and water sectors. We also look forward to highlighting our key initiatives aimed at supporting sustainability and improving resource efficiency, contributing to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 and enhancing the quality of life for the community.”
Hassan Jassim Al-Sayed, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Post said: “Our participation as a Silver Sponsor at Build Your House Qatar 2026 reflects Qatar Post’s commitment to innovative solutions centered on community needs. At the exhibition, we look forward to introducing a new approach to receiving parcels at home, offering greater convenience, flexibility and security, even when customers are away. We believe that improving delivery starts with understanding the everyday challenges facing individuals and families and providing practical services that simplify their lives”.
Mohammed Khaled Abul, Chief Executive Officer at ABYAT, said: “Qatar marks an exciting new chapter in ABYAT’s journey, bringing our vision of redefining the home experience to one of the Gulf’s most dynamic markets. For over 20 years, we have combined manufacturing expertise, product innovation and a deep understanding of how Gulf families live to create a destination where every part of the home comes together. Our participation in Build Your House is an opportunity to introduce Qatari homeowners to the ABYAT experience ahead of our flagship opening, bringing together inspiring design, exceptional quality and lasting value under one roof. We look forward to making ABYAT Qatar’s Home of Homes.”
The exhibition will showcase products, services and innovations across five key sectors: consultants, contractors, suppliers, smart solutions and general services. From architectural design and construction to building materials, energy-efficient technologies and home automation, visitors will be able to explore solutions for different stages of their residential projects. Complementing the exhibition, the conference programme will provide industry insights and practical guidance on emerging trends and developments in residential construction.
For homeowners preparing to build a new home or renovate an existing one, Build Your House offers a rare opportunity to meet consultants, government licensing authorities, contractors and suppliers face to face, explore the latest materials and smart home technologies, and receive expert guidance in a single visit. Registration is free at:
—ENDS—
Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, NeXTfairs has announced that the seventh edition of Build Your House Exhibition will be held from 26 to 28 October 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), Halls 7, 8 and 9. This year’s edition will bring together more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries, alongside an expanded conference programme featuring more than 50 speakers.
The exhibition will be inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Building on six successful editions that have collectively attracted more than 150,000 Qatari visitors, Build Your House returns with increased participation from exhibitors and sponsors. As Qatar’s premier platform for residential construction, renovation, design and smart living, the exhibition continues to connect Qatari homeowners with the companies and industry professionals supporting their building and renovation projects.
Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, said:
“Build Your House has established itself as an important link between Qatar’s residential construction industry and the homeowners it serves. Our vision goes beyond showcasing products and services. We have built it to be a practical knowledge and decision-making platform where homeowners can better understand the building process, compare solutions and seek professional guidance before making important decisions. For exhibitors, it provides direct access to a highly relevant market of homeowners, investors and prospective buyers, creating opportunities to showcase their expertise, generate enquiries and build valuable business relationships. As we continue to grow, our focus is on strengthening this role and supporting a more competitive private sector, contributing to Qatar’s economic development priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030.”
The 2026 edition is supported by 45 partners and sponsors. Government partners include the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, and Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as Sustainability Partner. Key partners include Qatar Development Bank as Development Partner and Tadmur Trading as Founding Partner, alongside Platinum Sponsors QA Tech, Qatar UPVC Windows & Doors, Eshhar Projects and Jazeera Factory for Paints.
Through its Family Empowerment Department, and in cooperation with NeXTfairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family is providing free exhibition spaces for national productive project owners under the “Min Al Watan” slogan. This participation reflects the Ministry’s efforts to support and empower national projects, enhance opportunities to market their products and introduce them to the exhibition’s audience, develop their capabilities, and promote their economic sustainability.
Mohamed Ali Al Muhannadi, Director Public Relations and Communication at KAHRAMAA, said: “KAHRAMAA is pleased to participate in the seventh edition of Build Your House (BYH) 2026, a leading platform that brings together stakeholders from the construction and real estate development sectors with citizens seeking to build, develop, and enhance their homes. This participation reflects KAHRAMAA’s commitment to strengthening direct engagement with the public and showcasing its digital services and smart solutions in the electricity and water sectors. We also look forward to highlighting our key initiatives aimed at supporting sustainability and improving resource efficiency, contributing to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 and enhancing the quality of life for the community.”
Hassan Jassim Al-Sayed, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Post said: “Our participation as a Silver Sponsor at Build Your House Qatar 2026 reflects Qatar Post’s commitment to innovative solutions centered on community needs. At the exhibition, we look forward to introducing a new approach to receiving parcels at home, offering greater convenience, flexibility and security, even when customers are away. We believe that improving delivery starts with understanding the everyday challenges facing individuals and families and providing practical services that simplify their lives”.
Mohammed Khaled Abul, Chief Executive Officer at ABYAT, said: “Qatar marks an exciting new chapter in ABYAT’s journey, bringing our vision of redefining the home experience to one of the Gulf’s most dynamic markets. For over 20 years, we have combined manufacturing expertise, product innovation and a deep understanding of how Gulf families live to create a destination where every part of the home comes together. Our participation in Build Your House is an opportunity to introduce Qatari homeowners to the ABYAT experience ahead of our flagship opening, bringing together inspiring design, exceptional quality and lasting value under one roof. We look forward to making ABYAT Qatar’s Home of Homes.”
The exhibition will showcase products, services and innovations across five key sectors: consultants, contractors, suppliers, smart solutions and general services. From architectural design and construction to building materials, energy-efficient technologies and home automation, visitors will be able to explore solutions for different stages of their residential projects. Complementing the exhibition, the conference programme will provide industry insights and practical guidance on emerging trends and developments in residential construction.
For homeowners preparing to build a new home or renovate an existing one, Build Your House offers a rare opportunity to meet consultants, government licensing authorities, contractors and suppliers face to face, explore the latest materials and smart home technologies, and receive expert guidance in a single visit. Registration is free at:
—ENDS—
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