Kyrgyzstan Targets 8% Annual GDP Growth, 20% FDI Rise By 2030 - President
Sadyr Japarov said policy would rest on five principles - the state acts as strategist and architect of reforms, private property is protected, family and children are at the center of social policy, law-abiding business enjoys state protection, and regions get jobs and opportunities for development.
He instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and central government bodies to draw up a model of export-oriented service-industrial development and, together with the judiciary, a unified concept for protecting private property and supporting entrepreneurs.
They are also to modernize trade and customs policy, simplify permits and investment agreements, redirect financing toward long-term projects in the real sector, adapt the education system and revise relations between central and local budgets.
The President added that the past five years have been a period of active restoration of state institutions, the creation of a solid foundation for economic development, and large-scale transformations across all spheres of public and cultural life.
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