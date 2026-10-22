Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Kyrgyzstan Targets 8% Annual GDP Growth, 20% FDI Rise By 2030 - President


Date: 2026-10-22 03:16:45

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Kyrgyzstan aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, achieve average real GDP growth of 8% a year and raise foreign direct investment inflows by 20% annually by the end of 2030, President Sadyr Japarov said at a national meeting of heads of state bodies in Bishkek on October 21, the presidential press service said.

Sadyr Japarov said policy would rest on five principles - the state acts as strategist and architect of reforms, private property is protected, family and children are at the center of social policy, law-abiding business enjoys state protection, and regions get jobs and opportunities for development.

He instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and central government bodies to draw up a model of export-oriented service-industrial development and, together with the judiciary, a unified concept for protecting private property and supporting entrepreneurs.

They are also to modernize trade and customs policy, simplify permits and investment agreements, redirect financing toward long-term projects in the real sector, adapt the education system and revise relations between central and local budgets.

The President added that the past five years have been a period of active restoration of state institutions, the creation of a solid foundation for economic development, and large-scale transformations across all spheres of public and cultural life.

MENAFN22102026000187011040ID1111848251


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search