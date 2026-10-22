Argo Graphene Advances Refinery Strategy And Reports Promising Industrial Lubricant Testing Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company advances plans for Chicago-area graphene production facility targeting initial capacity of 10 metric tonnes per quarter, alongside encouraging preliminary lubricant testing results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO | OTCQB: ARLSF | FSE: 94Y) (“Argo” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its plans to establish a commercial-scale graphene refinery in the Chicago, Illinois area, while reporting encouraging preliminary results from its evaluation of graphene as a performance-enhancing additive in industrial lubricants.

Together, these initiatives advance Argo's strategy to build a vertically integrated graphene business, connecting commercial-scale production with the development of graphene-based products for industrial markets.

Argo's commercialization strategy is built around its exclusive worldwide licence to Grapherry's proprietary STREAMTM production technology. The agreement also establishes a contractual pathway to full ownership, supporting Argo's long-term objective of owning its core production technology.

Advancing Argo's Graphene Refinery Strategy

Argo continues to advance its plans to establish a commercial-scale graphene refinery in the Chicago area, representing an important step in the Company's transition from pilot-scale production toward commercial manufacturing.

The Company is in the final stages of securing a facility intended to house its STREAMTM production operations, supporting the manufacture of graphene and graphene oxide for a broad range of industrial applications.

A wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. has been granted Authority to Transact Business in Illinois by the Illinois Secretary of State, effective October 15, 2026. The subsidiary is undergoing a corporate name change to better reflect Argo's expanding portfolio of graphene and graphene oxide products and industrial applications. The Company will announce the new name following regulatory approval.

Argo's initial development phase targets production capacity of approximately 10 metric tonnes of graphene per quarter, with plans to expand to approximately 90 metric tonnes per quarter as the Company advances its longer-term commercialization strategy.

Argo also plans to expand its graphene oxide production capabilities, initially targeting 30 metric tonnes per quarter of graphene oxide dispersion at a 20% concentration, with further capacity expansion contemplated as commercial operations develop.

The proposed facility is intended to support Argo's vertically integrated refinery model, combining graphene production with material testing, application development and customer qualification programs.

Following the completion of its C$1.47 million financing in September 2026, Argo intends to advance facility development, production scale-up and customer qualification programs. The planned refinery is expected to support the development of graphene and graphene oxide products for industrial markets, including construction, energy storage, composites, coatings and lubricants, while providing a foundation for future commercial partnerships.

Expanding Industrial Applications: Graphene-Enhanced Lubricants

Alongside its refinery development, Argo is advancing its evaluation of graphene-enhanced industrial lubricants, representing another potential commercial application for its graphene technology.

Preliminary testing has produced encouraging results, demonstrating that graphene remained dispersed in a specially formulated mineral oil for multiple weeks at tested concentrations ranging from 0.05% to 0.50% by weight. Maintaining stable dispersion is an important step toward developing lubricant formulations with the potential to reduce friction, minimize equipment wear and improve operating efficiency. Initial friction testing has also yielded encouraging observations, supporting further performance evaluation and formulation development.

The global lubricants industry represents a substantial market for potential performance-enhancing additives. According to Grand View Research, the global lubricants market is projected to reach approximately US$155 billion in 2026, growing to more than US$204 billion by 2033. Graphene-based additives could potentially enhance existing lubricant formulations across industries including transportation, manufacturing, construction, mining and energy.

Argo intends to continue testing and refining its formulations, with a focus on validating performance improvements and identifying commercially viable applications.

“Our planned Chicago-area refinery is a key step in building the production capabilities needed to commercialize graphene across multiple industrial markets,” said Dr. Vikas Berry, CEO of Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.“The encouraging results from our preliminary lubricant testing highlight another potential application for graphene. Our focus is on advancing production, validating performance and translating these opportunities into commercial products.”

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAMTM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAMTM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

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For further information please contact:

Robert Intile, CFO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

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The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“will”,“plans”, or variations of such words or phrases. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the transfer of the STREAMTM technology and related intellectual property to the Company; the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the StreamTM technology and graphene-enhanced products. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.