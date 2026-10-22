Poland's Ministry Of Health Signs Agreement With Healthai, Advancing Responsible AI Governance In Health Across Europe

(from left to right) Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, and Mr. Tomasz Maciejewski, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Poland, meet at the AIMed 2026 Conference in Kraków - one of Central Europe's leading gatherings on artificial intel

Poland signs MoU with HealthAI, charting course for Poland's full membership in the GRN and reinforcing Europe's growing commitment to responsible AI in health.

- Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAIGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, welcomes Poland's Ministry of Health as the newest country to formally commit to joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a growing global platform uniting health regulators dedicated to the safe, effective, and equitable deployment of artificial intelligence in health systems. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks an important step in HealthAI's mission to build a truly global, inclusive framework for responsible AI in health, and reflects the momentum now building across Europe.The MoU, drafted earlier this year at the AIMed 2026 Conference in Kraków by Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Tomasz Maciejewski and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, formalizes Poland's intention to pursue full membership in the GRN and launches a structured cooperation program to prepare Poland for accession.Poland's accession pathway includes participation in the Leadership Group of HealthAI's Community of Practice for government and regulatory authorities, enabling Polish health officials to engage in peer exchange and strategic dialogue with governments from 30 countries. HealthAI and the Polish Ministry of Health will also jointly organize a convening in Poland, bringing together governmental, regulatory, academic, clinical and innovation stakeholders to build national alignment around responsible AI in health.Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, said,“The Government of Poland's expressed intention to join HealthAI's GRN reflects a forward-looking commitment to international collaboration and alignment, ensuring that innovation in AI translates into better health outcomes. It marks a significant step for Poland, and for Europe.”Poland signals its interest in joining the GRN at a defining moment for European AI governance. As the European Union's AI Act enters into full effect and health systems across the continent accelerate the integration of AI-powered tools, Poland's early engagement signals a clear ambition: to lead Europe's contribution to global AI health governance rather than simply respond to it. With a rapidly growing health-tech ecosystem, strong clinical research infrastructure, and a longstanding tradition of medical excellence, Poland brings significant assets to the network and is poised to become a central voice in shaping international norms for safe, effective, and equitable AI in health.By fostering collaboration, HealthAI helps governments and health systems build AI governance structures that protect patients and data while enabling innovation. This agreement reinforces HealthAI's commitment to ensuring that no region of the world is left behind in the global effort to harness AI safely for better health outcomes.

Stéphane Dupré

HealthAI - the Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health

+41 225520034

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Poland's Ministry of Health Signs Agreement with HealthAI, Advancing Responsible AI Governance in Health Across Europe News Provided By HealthAI October 22, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Politics, Technology, World & Regional



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