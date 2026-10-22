Registration Opens For The 2027 National Child Nutrition Conference In Chicago

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Registration is officially open for the 2027 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC27), the nation's premier conference for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) professionals. Thousands of child nutrition professionals will gather in Chicago from March 29-April 2, 2027, to learn, connect and share ideas. Attendees can take advantage of the lowest registration rate through December 1, 2026.This year's theme, Fresh Ideas, Shared Purpose, celebrates the shared commitment of the child nutrition community to serving communities and helping children and adults thrive. NCNC27 will provide opportunities for professionals to connect with colleagues, exchange experiences and discover practical approaches to the challenges and opportunities facing child nutrition programs.Approximately 2,000 attendees will gather at NCNC27 to learn, network and collaborate in advancing access to nutritious meals for children and adults in care. The conference brings together a diverse community of professionals representing sponsoring organizations, state and federal agencies, early childhood education programs, child care centers, Head Start programs, family child care homes, adult care centers, tribal organizations, food banks, schools, anti-hunger organizations and other community partners.Featuring more than 200 experts, over 150 hours of workshops and more than 36 continuing education units (CEUs), NCNC27 will provide a wide range of educational opportunities for CACFP and SFSP professionals. Programming will provide opportunities to strengthen program knowledge, explore new approaches and learn from experts and peers about topics relevant to child nutrition.The conference theme reflects the value of bringing people together around a shared mission. From strengthening program operations to exchanging ideas with colleagues from across the country, NCNC27 will help attendees discover new perspectives, build professional connections and bring practical takeaways back to their communities.As one previous attendee shared,“The conference is an amazing networking tool. It's so nice to have one place to go and get the knowledge to help in your job.”Registration is now open at cacfp/conference, where prospective attendees can explore the NCNC27 conference brochure and learn more about both in-person and virtual participation options. The lowest registration rate is available through December 1, 2026.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Blair Munday

National CACFP Association

+1 512-429-2160

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Registration Opens for the 2027 National Child Nutrition Conference in Chicago News Provided By National CACFP Association October 22, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights



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