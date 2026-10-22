Only 600 Made: Scento's 2026 Advent Calendars Hide The 6 Perfumes Europe Ordered Most

Scento's 2026 perfume advent calendar: 24 doors, 54 ml of authentic perfume, the six most-ordered perfumes of 2026 inside, and only 300 made of each edition.

Two 24-door editions, 300 of each, hold all six of Scento's most-ordered perfumes of 2026 and 48 scents behind one in three of its decants.

- Sebastian Dobrincu, Founder & CEO of ScentoPARIS, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scento, Europe's largest perfume decant website, has filled its 2026 perfume advent calendars with the perfumes its customers order most, and only 600 exist. The company says it sells more than 3 million perfume decants a year across its online store and offline channels. Its two 24-door editions, For Her and For Him, together hold all six of the perfumes Scento customers ordered most on Scento between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2026. Scento makes only 300 of each edition.The six are Louis Vuitton Imagination, Creed Aventus, Amouage Guidance, Xerjoff XJ 1861 Naxos, Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade and Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait, the leaders among more than 1,000 perfumes Scento sells. Together they took more than one in nine of all the decants sold on Scento in the first nine months of 2026.The doors read like Scento's bestseller list. The 48 perfumes across both editions account for one in three of all the decants sold on Scento from January to September 2026. Of the 48, 35 rank among the 50 perfumes ordered most on Scento in that period, and 44 rank in the top 100. The advent calendar for him is the more concentrated: 19 of its 24 perfumes sit in that top 50, including Imagination, Aventus, Naxos and Ombre Nomade, ranked first, second, fourth and fifth, and it ends with an 8 ml Louis Vuitton Imagination behind door 24.The advent calendar for her draws on 19 houses and saves Amouage Guidance, ranked third, for its 8 ml finale. Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait, ranked sixth, sits behind a 2 ml door, alongside Parfums de Marly Valaya and Delina, By Kilian Angels' Share and Le Labo Santal 33.Each calendar holds 23 doors of 2 ml and an 8 ml spray behind door 24, 54 ml of perfume in all, for €149. Bought one by one at Scento's own prices, the same perfumes cost €347.45 for the For Her edition and €318.90 for the For Him edition. Each 2 ml door gives about 30 sprays."We let our order data fill the doors. All six of our most-ordered perfumes of 2026 are inside, 35 of the 48 rank in our top 50, and there are only 600 of these calendars," said Sebastian Dobrincu, founder and CEO of Scento.Every door holds an authentic perfume decanted by hand from an original bottle, not a miniature or a lookalike scent. Each bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted. The box is a hexagonal prism with six faces of four doors.Calendars ship from Nov. 16. Orders placed by Nov. 15 arrive before Dec. 1 in all 26 countries Scento delivers to. Calendars ordered later still ship and arrive after Dec. 1, and the doors for the days already gone can be opened on the day the calendar arrives. Both editions are on sale on Scento's perfume advent calendar 2026 page while the 300 of each last.The rankings and shares come from Scento orders placed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2026, Paris time, counting paid perfume decants and excluding cancelled and fully refunded orders, free gifts and accessories. The figure of more than 3 million perfume decants a year is Scento's own figure for its online and offline sales combined. Those online and offline sales bring in €30 million to €35 million in annual revenue. The comparison prices are Scento's own one-off prices for each door's size, as shown on the calendar pages.About ScentoScento is Europe's largest perfume decant website, selling authentic designer and niche fragrances hand-decanted from original bottles into 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris, with an office in Berlin, Scento offers more than 1,000 scents from a sourcing roster of 200 designer and niche perfume houses. It counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets and ships with tracked delivery to 26 EU countries. Scento's annual revenue is €30 million to €35 million across its online and offline sales. Every bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted.Media contactScento Press Office...+33 7 57 82 76 96

Scento Press Office

Scento

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Only 600 Made: Scento's 2026 Advent Calendars Hide the 6 Perfumes Europe Ordered Most News Provided By Scento October 22, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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