VATALLA Introduces BIRCH With Wintex Mesh And BOCK Adjustments

Wintex mesh forms the seating and backrest surfaces, allowing airflow across both areas.

VATALLA BIRCH - BOCK Adjustment Mechanism

Three tilt-lock positions and recline up to 130 degrees provide different settings for upright work and a more reclined position.

BIRCH entered the U.S. market on October 12 with mesh seating, an aluminum frame and controls for seat depth, recline and sitting position.

TSUEN WAN, HONG KONG, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VATALLA's October 12 introduction of BIRCH to the United States brings together Wintex mesh, an aluminum outer frame and a BOCK adjustment mechanism in a chair designed by ITO Design. The chair is now available from U.S. inventory through the brand's website and is also sold on Amazon.Wintex mesh forms the seating and backrest surfaces, allowing airflow across both areas. BIRCH combines a die-cast aluminum outer frame with a nylon inner frame. A single-piece cast aluminum base supports the chair below the adjustment mechanism.The back uses a linked structure that responds to shifts in sitting position. Its support spans the upper back, lumbar region and sacrum. Users can also change the backrest height to position the support, while the linked movement accommodates smaller changes during use.The BOCK mechanism provides the main controls for seat height, seat depth, recline and tilt tension. Seat depth adjusts from 435 to 495 mm, giving 60 mm, or about 2.4 inches, of travel. Three tilt-lock positions and recline up to 130 degrees provide different settings for upright work and a more reclined position.BIRCH also has 3D adjustable armrests. Together with seat-depth and backrest-height adjustment, these controls let users set the chair around their body proportions and desk. The product page illustrates the controls and shows the chair from multiple angles.The frame and mechanism are covered against manufacturing defects under VATALLA's 10-year limited warranty, along with other specified structural and moving components. Mesh and other upholstery materials have three-year coverage against defects, subject to the published terms.BIRCH is offered in White, Grey and Black. On vatalla, all three colors are priced at $399. The website includes full specifications and purchase terms. Meepo, General Manager of VATALLA, is the contact for product and media inquiries.About VATALLAVATALLA brings the aesthetics of contemporary furniture to ergonomic seating. Its chairs pair sculptural forms and carefully considered proportions with adjustable support for everyday work. With attention to materials, finishes and how a chair sits within a room, VATALLA creates seating that complements the home and connects the workspace with the surrounding interior.Related informationBIRCH materials and adjustment detailsWarranty terms

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VATALLA Introduces BIRCH with Wintex Mesh and BOCK Adjustments News Provided By Vatalla October 22, 2026, 07:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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