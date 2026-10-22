VATALLA Brings BIRCH Chair By ITO Design To The US Market

VATALLA positions BIRCH for living-room work areas, bedrooms and dedicated home offices.

The BIRCH ergonomic chair combines a die-cast aluminum outer frame with a suspended mesh back and an innovative dual-back linkage structure designed to adapt to changes in sitting position.

VATALLA BIRCH, designed by ITO Design, received the 2025 Platinum A' Design Award. The product is also presented with GREENGUARD certification and BIFMA compliance credentials.

Designed by ITO Design, BIRCH brings a suspended mesh back and exposed aluminum frame to U.S. home workspaces, with local sales beginning October 12.

TSUEN WAN, NEW TERRITORIES, HONG KONG, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VATALLA has introduced the BIRCH ergonomic chair to the U.S. market, with local inventory arriving and sales beginning on October 12. Designed by ITO Design, BIRCH combines a mesh seat and back with an exposed aluminum frame for workspaces within the home.BIRCH was designed by ITO Design and received a Platinum A' Design Award in 2025. The U.S. introduction brings this established design to home workspaces through VATALLA, with locally held inventory supporting availability for American buyers.The chair's design centers on a suspended mesh back supported by a double-wishbone structure. The support moves with changes in sitting position, while the open frame makes the back mechanism part of the chair's visible form. VATALLA positions BIRCH for living-room work areas, bedrooms and dedicated home offices.BIRCH is offered in White, Grey and Black. The color options allow buyers to coordinate the chair with an existing desk and room, while the open mesh surfaces keep the seat and backrest visually light.A BOCK mechanism controls seat height, seat-depth adjustment and recline. The seat moves through 60 mm, approximately 2.4 inches, and the back offers three tilt-lock positions with recline up to 130 degrees. Adjustable armrests provide another point of adjustment around the desk.BIRCH is available on vatalla and Amazon. On the VATALLA website, all three colors are offered at a promotional price of $399.VATALLA's limited warranty covers the frame, base and specified mechanical components against manufacturing defects for 10 years. Mesh, upholstery and foam have three-year coverage against defects. Website purchases include free standard shipping within the contiguous United States and eligible 30-day returns under the published terms.Product details and design information are available on vatalla. Media inquiries about BIRCH and its U.S. introduction can be directed to Meepo, General Manager of VATALLA.About VATALLAVATALLA brings the aesthetics of contemporary furniture to ergonomic seating. Its chairs pair sculptural forms and carefully considered proportions with adjustable support for everyday work. With attention to materials, finishes and how a chair sits within a room, VATALLA creates seating that complements the home and connects the workspace with the surrounding interior.Related informationBIRCH product pageWarranty coverage

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VATALLA Brings BIRCH Chair by ITO Design to the US Market News Provided By Vatalla October 22, 2026, 07:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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